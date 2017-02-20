‘Bates Motel’ Digs Deeper Into Norman’s Imaginary Life With ‘Mother’ [Spoilers]

Bates Motel fans, buckle up; it’s going to be a very bumpy ride this season. The showrunners have not given the fans much to go on except that the reality line is blurry for Norman Bates (Freddie Highmore), America’s favorite serial killer.

According to TV Insider, the Bates Motel fans should get ready to see some blood, stabbing, and emotional scenes for the Bates family. Norman will eventually come to terms with the fact that Norma died and the “Mother” he sees is not really there. Ehrin says that it will be an emotional moment for him as it dawns on him that he imagined her all along.

“We are not redoing Psycho, per se, but watching the film will only make it more interesting for the viewer,” Kerry Ehrin explained.

The casting of the pop diva Rihanna as office worker Marion Crane was shocking for many Bates Motel fans. They assumed the show would cast someone that looked like Janet Leigh, the actress who played Marion Crane in the 1960 Alfred Hitchcock movie.

Ehrin teased the Bates Motel fans that Rihanna ‘s role isn’t just a cameo appearance. They will see her for “multiple episodes.”

Freddie Highmore (Norman Bates) said that Season 5 would bring out Anthony Perkins’ (the actor who played Norman in the original Psycho film) side of the character.

Highmore explained that Norman will dig deeper into his delusion that his mother, Norma (who he killed last season) is still alive and now a homicidal maniac as “Mother.”

“We explore the dichotomy of his imaginary life with Mother and the version of himself he represents: that of a lovely motel owner.”

That leads us up to Norman’s dangerous fixation on Madeline (Isabelle McNally). Bates Motel spoilers suggest that he becomes obsessed with her because of her resemblance to his mother, Norma.

Yahoo explains that “Mother” doesn’t like his friendship with Madeline and it could prove deadly for the beautiful young woman.

“That’s kind of the theme this season. You’ll see Sam Loomis (Austin Nichols), one of the main characters from the 1960 film,” Kerry Ehrin revealed.

“Threads are pulled from Psycho and scattered throughout the season. Some of them will be quite subtle. But, the people really into Psycho will appreciate how it turned out.”

Season 5 will pick up 18 months after Norma died. However, we will learn that not everyone knows about her death. Bates Motel spoilers revealed that Norman would struggle with accepting that his mother has died, despite his role in her death. Norma cannot grasp that his mother, Norma is actually gone.

“Dylan still doesn’t know that Norma has died. For the most part, no. It’s too painful of an admission to look at,” Bates Motel showrunner, Keery Ehrin explained. “Norman is living in multiple realities and functioning — at the moment. Because it is so tragic, the dark humor comes out more this season.”

Highmore explains that series will show the viewer a brand-new dynamic between Norma and Norman during Season 5. “Mother” is an entirely new character and doesn’t respond to Norman the same way Norma did. Freddie thinks the Bates Motel fans will enjoy the new level of humor and enthusiasm in Season 5.

Bates Motel spoilers reveal that characters from Norma Bates’ past will be a part of Season 5. The season will open with Sheriff Alex Romero (Nestor Carbonell) behind bars serving time for a perjury offense. Norman’s half-brother, Dylan (Max Thierot), Uncle Caleb (Kenny Johnson), and Emma (Olivia Cooke) will pop into town to check on Norman after they learn about Norma’s untimely death.

Bates Motel returns Monday, February 20 on A&E at 10/9 CST.

