‘The Bachelor’ 2017 Spoilers – Episode 8: Hometown Dates Bring Long-Awaited Cut

The hometown dates are some of the most anticipated outings of every single season of The Bachelor, and it is now time for Nick Viall to go on his. Four women are left, and one of them is the most unexpected to still be around, but fans are beginning to wonder if the villain is ever going to be sent home. Once he travels the country and meets the families of the remaining ladies, it will be time for the leading man to head to the Fantasy Suite with just three of them.

Please let it be known that there are possible spoilers ahead for the current season of The Bachelor starring Nick Viall. If you don’t want to know them, stop reading now.

The order that the hometown dates were taped is Corrinne, Rachel, Raven, and Vanessa, but it isn’t known if that is the way they will be shown on this week’s episode of The Bachelor.

For his date with Vanessa Grimaldi, Viall heads to Montreal, Canada, to spend time with her and her family, but there is much more in store for him. While he will meet her family, he may not have been aware that he is going to meet a lot of others who are rooting for her to win his love.

Reality Steve reports that Viall will also go to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for a date with Corinne Olympios; Dallas, Texas, for a date with Rachel Lindsay; and Hoxie, Arkansas, to meet the family of Raven Gates. Most of them will be simple dates, but one is going to be very interesting.

Of course, the one that will stand out the most is the time spent in Florida with Corinne. ET Online reports that this is the moment everyone has been waiting for, and it will be the time when Nick and the world come face-to-face with Raquell, Corinne’s nanny.

Yes, the nanny for the 24-year-old woman will finally be brought out of conversations and into the spotlight.

Once the hometown dates are over and Viall has to figure out who to send home, he’s going to do it from New York with all four women present. Reality Steve is reporting that there will be plenty of drama before the rose ceremony elimination, and it is going to lead up to the ultimate send-off of the year.

Look for some unexpected drama to take place before Viall hands out the roses, but when all is said and done, one contestant will go home. Yes, many started to get used to her, but all is over for Corinne, and she is gone after the hometown outing that was just too much.

S U P R E M E ???? A post shared by Corinne Olympios (@colympios) on Feb 18, 2017 at 6:29am PST

Fans are the point in the 2017 season of The Bachelor where ABC has given up on trying to confuse fans who read spoiler sites. Everyone who reads the spoilers knows what is going to happen by this point, and it is time to stop with the “To Be Continued” screens before the rose ceremony eliminations.

Besides, ABC is doing more than enough to spoil their own shows by giving away information regarding future installments of the franchise.

Next week on The Bachelor, Nick Viall will travel to the Fantasy Suite on three separate occasions with the remaining three women, but what will happen on the overnight dates? No one is quite sure as of yet, and fans probably won’t find out anytime soon either. For now, everyone knows the hometown dates were the end of the road for Corinne Olympios and that the villain’s run for Nick’s heart is over.

[Featured Image by ABC Television Network]