‘Teen Mom 2’ Kailyn Lowry’s Ex-Husband Javi Marroquin Breaks Down Over Divorce

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin have been divorced for months, but during the currently airing season of Teen Mom 2, the breakup is quite fresh — at least for Marroquin.

In a sneak peek at tonight’s new episode of the show, Javi Marroquin embarks on a beach trip with his brother and a couple of cousins and during the trip, things quickly take a turn for the worse when Kailyn Lowry becomes the topic of their conversation.

While enjoying a few drinks, Marroquin is asked about Lowry and their split, which prompts the U.S. Air Force member to admit his sadness.

“I’m sad because I don’t have my family anymore,” Javi Marroquin tells his family members, explaining that he and Kailyn Lowry used to take their son, Lincoln, and his older brother, Isaac, to the same beach.

“It just sucks” to go home to an empty house, he continued, via a report by the Hollywood Gossip on February 18.

“We all saw it coming, but we didn’t say s**t because it wasn’t our place,” his brother responds.

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin got married in 2012 and held a second wedding ceremony in 2013, which was attended by their family and friends. Then, weeks later, in November 2013, Lowry gave birth to their son Lincoln, now 3.

While Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin faced relationship issues after welcoming their son, they continued to work on their relationship, and in late 2015, Lowry conceived another child. Sadly, however, Lowry’s pregnancy ended in a miscarriage. Due to the lack of support from her husband, Marroquin, her marriage became further strained.

“It came up, the miscarriage, and we briefly talked about it,” Kailyn Lowry explained to her husband during an episode of Teen Mom 2, via Radar Online. “Everything happened so fast between miscarriage and life in general so I felt like I had to deal with it on my own.”

Once he heard how his wife was feeling, Javi Marroquin broke down in tears and apologized for not being there for her throughout the devastating loss. He also admitted that while he knew the miscarriage wasn’t anyone’s fault, he “needed someone to blame.”

“That was part of the reason me and you were fighting so much right after the miscarriage because I needed to blame somebody and I was taking it out on you,” he admitted. “I’m sorry for being so mean to you when it happened and I’m sorry we were fighting that whole time.”

Despite his apology, Kailyn Lowry didn’t appear to be too understanding toward her now-ex-husband and pointed out that he should have apologized to her long before he did.

Since splitting up and confirming her divorce in May of last year, Kailyn Lowry has been linked to a number of people, including her female friend Becky Hayter, but at this point, it is hard to say if she is currently seeing anyone. As for Marroquin, he went public with a woman named Cassie at the end of last year but the former couple split shortly thereafter.

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin may not be on the best of terms, but they both seem to be focused on doing what is best for their young son, Lincoln, who they often share photos of on their Instagram and Twitter pages.

