‘The Bachelorette’ 2017 Spoilers: Chris Harrison On Why He Spoiled The Bachelor

The current season of The Bachelor still has a few episodes left to go through, and Nick Viall needs to make his final choice of true love. There are four women remaining for him to choose from, and the spoiler sites have already let the world know what will happen, but then again, so has ABC. Yes, the announcement of Rachel Lindsay at the lead on the next season of The Bachelorette has been made, and host Chris Harrison has a good reason for it.

Please let it be known that there are possible spoilers ahead for the new and current season of The Bachelor starring Nick Viall. If you don’t want to know them, stop reading now.

Less than a week ago, Jimmy Kimmel was joined on Jimmy Kimmel Live! by host Chris Harrison, and an unexpected and surprise announcement was made. ABC confirmed that Rachel Lindsay was going to be the next lead on The Bachelorette, and there was happiness to be had everywhere.

So happy for this moment!!! Thank you so much for the love and support!!!! Can't believe I am the new bachelorette…still feel like I'm dreaming #bachelornation #bachelorette #thankful #blackhistorymonth #historicmoment A post shared by Rachel Lindsay (@therachlindsay) on Feb 14, 2017 at 6:11am PST

While this was huge news and kind of out of nowhere, it was also a bit shocking to see that it was coming directly from ABC. The network usually does whatever possible to prove the spoiler sites like Reality Steve wrong, and they take strong measures to try and keep the results of the show secret and from being spoiled, but it hardly ever happens.

Now, here was ABC spoiling the current season of The Bachelor by letting the world know that one of Nick Viall’s final four would not be winning. It kind of makes her upcoming scenes pointless as the world knows she won’t make it to the very end anyway.

Chris Harrison has a method to his madness, though, and he let everyone know that this is something that needed to be done. Refinery reported that on Friday’s Live With Kelly, Harrison joked that “you would’ve thought I started the next world war” after announcing Lindsay as the next Bachelorette.

Still, he says that there were reasons for the decision that so many fans did not care to hear this early.

“We named her the Bachelorette early because weird TV calendar stuff is that The Bachelor runs right up to when we start taping The Bachelorette. Like, we’re talking days.”

That makes a lot of sense, but it’s just weird.

In past years, ABC will announce the lead on the next Bachelorette or Bachelor on the live “After The Final Rose” special. Sometimes, it will even be weeks after that, but this time, it was weeks before even the season finale.

Just a little New Years Eve Eve celebration last night with a few of my bests #miaminights #nyeinmiami #twomoredays #areyouready #bachelornation A post shared by Rachel Lindsay (@therachlindsay) on Dec 31, 2016 at 3:14pm PST

Many fans of The Bachelor thought that Rachel Lindsay was made for Viall and that he was made for her. Their time spent together in New Orleans made many believe she would win the whole thing, but that obviously is not going to be the case.

Chris Harrison is the end-all and be-all of reality television romance as he has been through it all with those who have appeared on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. He has heard and seen things that a lot of people likely never want to even know about. Now, here is Harrison beating out the spoiler sites by being the first one to spoil Rachel Lindsay’s big break. It won’t be Nick Viall that ends up with her on his arm, but she will have her pick of men to win her heart.

[Featured Image by ABC Television Network]