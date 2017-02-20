Chelsea Clinton Not Done With Donald Trump, Protests POTUS Online And In Person

The following article is entirely the opinion of Bradley Ryder and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Chelsea Clinton has suddenly (and unabashedly) turned anti-Trump and handed the new President a one-two punch.

Chelsea, 36, joined throngs of other demonstrators in New York City at a “Today, I Am a Muslim Too” event organized by hip-hop visionary and entrepreneur, Russell Simmons, according to Yahoo Celebrity. The event was held to protest Trump’s perceived “divisive” policies.

Chelsea Clinton, like waves of other protestors, was there to speak out against Trump’s executive order, specifically his refugee and immigrant travel ban that targets seven Muslim-majority countries. Critics like Simmons, Clinton and others believe Trump’s actions are attacks on Islam.

“We are here today to show middle America our beautiful signs and, through our beautiful actions and intention, that they have been misled,” Simmons addressed the crowd assembled in Times Square.

“We are here unified because of Donald Trump,” he added. “We want to thank him for bringing us together.”

Tagging along with the ex-First Daughter was Chelsea Clinton’s 2-year-old girl, Charlotte. Susan Sarandon was among several celebrities in the crowd to have their voices heard over Trump’s “fascist” White House, as the Washington Post‘s Michael Kinsley characterized the new administration.

Chelsea snapped pictures from the scene of the Trump protest and posted them on her Twitter feed. She attached the image of a woman with an American flag as a traditional hijab or headscarf(per Belief) worn by Muslim women.

Thank you to all who organized #IAmAMuslimToo today – Charlotte's 1st protest rally. #NoBanNoWallNoRaids pic.twitter.com/5mSXGQtPJU — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) February 19, 2017

While on Twitter, Chelsea Clinton joined throngs of Americans taking aim at Donald Trump’s perceived delivery of fake news about an “attack” in Sweden. During a rally in Melbourne, Florida over the weekend, the President made reference to an incident that allegedly took place (it didn’t, per Free Beacon) in the country the day before.

“You look at what’s happening in Germany. You look at what’s happening last night in Sweden — Sweden — who would believe this? Sweden, they took in large numbers, they are having problems like they never thought possible,” Trump said in making the case for his executive order to temporarily ban refugees into the country.

What happened in Sweden Friday night? Did they catch the Bowling Green Massacre perpetrators? — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) February 19, 2017

Waves of fact-checkers assailed the President’s mention of a “fictitious incident;” there was no terror attack or newsworthy incident in Sweden that warranted global fears, according to multiple sources. Moreover, former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt joined in on the rising mockery.

Sweden? Terror attack? What has he been smoking? Questions abound. https://t.co/XWgw8Fz7tj — Carl Bildt (@carlbildt) February 19, 2017

In Trump’s defense, as Huffington Post wrote, “Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters on Sunday that Trump was ‘talking about rising crime and recent incidents in general, and not referring to a specific incident.'”

As recognized by multiple sources, Chelsea Clinton has not been a vehement rabble-rouser of a critic against Donald Trump on social media or at demonstrations during her mother’s campaign against Trump.

In the past, Chelsea used her Twitter account to update followers about the work of her parents’ Clinton Foundation, where she is an officer. Moreover, Chelsea used the micro-blogging site as a platform to share inspirational quotes and messages.

Reportedly, her passive approach to challenging Trump changed recently when she took to Twitter and hit out at White House Counselor to the President, Kellyanne Conway over controversial statements she made during a TV appearance. During her chat with MSNBC’s Chris Matthews weeks ago, Conway cited a “made up” event to substantiate Trump’s temporary ban on refugees into the United States.

“I bet it’s brand new information to people that President Obama had a six-month ban on the Iraqi refugee program after two Iraqi refugees came here to this country, were radicalized and were the masterminds behind the Bowling Green massacre. Most people don’t know that because it didn’t get covered.”

Conway apologized that she misspoke and “used the wrong word to describe something several times,” as Variety wrote.

Before Conway’s regret, Chelsea Clinton poked fun at Trump’s aide on Twitter.

Very grateful no one seriously hurt in the Louvre attack …or the (completely fake) Bowling Green Massacre. Please don't make up attacks. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) February 3, 2017

What do you think about Chelsea’s new offensive against Donald Trump?

