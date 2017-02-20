Christina And Tarek El Moussa Remain Amicable While Filming ‘Flip Or Flop’

Christina and Tarek El Moussa are back to work filming the remainder of Flip or Flop. The two are in the middle of a divorce, something that was shocking to fans when they learned of their separation back in December. El Moussa has since flaunted her relationship with family contractor Gary Anderson while Tarek has kept things more low-key. He was spotted out once with an unidentified woman, but he hasn’t officially been linked to anyone exclusively since the separation announcement was made.

The couple must finish out their contract for Flip or Flop with the HGTV network, which is what they are doing. It was announced back in December that Christina and Tarek El Moussa had been separated since May of 2016, but they only went public with it because of a leaked tape featuring a police call that revealed their marital issues. It was the call that triggered their separation, but the El Moussas have said they were committed to their show and their children even if they were no longer committed to themselves. Now that Christina and Tarek are finishing up filming for the season, things are rumored to be different among the crew.

According to Hollywood Life, Christina and Tarek El Moussa have found it awkward while taping Flip or Flop. The couple has felt weird vibes from the crew, which has changed the feel of the entire show. While it may get better as the next few weeks go on, things have taken an awkward turn for the couple. Christina and Tarek have decided to remain amicable through it all despite reports they have had a lot of drama between them during the separation. Flip or Flop has been high on their list of things to cherish, second only to their two small children. There are reportedly only a handful of shows left to film, and after that, their television career may be over.

Rumors of Christina El Moussa struggling to save her brand have been circulating since the separation was announced. There was reportedly a high chance that Flip or Flop was going to be renewed for another season, but that was before the release of the police call and the announcement of their separation. Tarek El Moussa filed for divorce in January, but it wasn’t anything scandalous. It really appears the two have been working together to make things easier on themselves, though accusations of some jealousy have surfaced. El Moussa seemed to be uncomfortable with Christina dating Gary Anderson, despite the fact that he allegedly had a small fling with the former nanny back in November. While things are likely less than perfect between the Flip or Flop couple, it isn’t nearly as bad as some would like to believe.

There is no confirmation on whether Flip or Flop will officially end this season, but Christina and Tarek El Moussa would like to continue. Talk of continuing to flip houses has occurred, though not filming would be a bit of a change. El Moussa has been working on securing her name and keeping things working through their divorce scandal. The couple has built a business brand over the last several years, and losing it could cost them everything.

Neither Christina nor Tarek El Moussa has spoken out about Flip or Flop and their divorce publicly since it all was announced in December. Tomorrow, that will all change. Christina is going to be talking exclusively on Good Morning America. While fans aren’t expecting too many details, it will be nice to hear Christina’s side of the story and find out why the couple kept their separation a secret for over six months.

