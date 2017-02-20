Selena Gomez Flaunts Breasts As Bella Hadid Flashes Boobs: Hot Competition?

Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid seem to be involved in the battle of the breasts. Are they competing for the attention of Gomez’s current boyfriend and Hadid’s ex The Weeknd? Bella was spotted flashing her boobs in a shockingly sheer outfit recently, while Selena chose to turn to Instagram to flaunt her own breasts and cleavage.

Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin are all famous supermodels, but when the trio got together in London recently, it was “boob-flashing Bella” who appeared to earn more than her share of the spotlight, noted the Mirror.

Jenner, 21, known for her role on Keeping Up With The Kardashians as well as her rising star in the world of supermodels, opted for skin tight leather leggings paired with a huge red fluffy coat that covered up her assets. In contrast, Hadid, 20, was spotted “flashing her boobs in a barely there mesh top,” according to the publication.

Justin Bieber’s ex-girlfriend Hailey Baldwin was a distinct contrast to Bella, sporting a white shirt and grey tracksuit bottoms.

When it comes to what these supermodels eat to stay so slim, Jenner gave away their secret by taking McDonald’s with her recently when she visited her big sister Kim Kardashian backstage after Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 5 show concluded. Bella and her sister Gigi Hadid joined Kim and Kendall in gobbling up their fast food feast.

While Hadid enjoyed her time with her supermodel pals, she may still feel hurt by her split from The Weeknd, according to Fox News. Even though Bella and the singer have split, and he’s moved on to Selena, Hadid revealed that she “will always love him” and that the spotlight on the split made it even worse.

“It was my first breakup…and so public.”

Bella admitted that she feels it will “be hard for a while,” confessing that “love hurts.” And despite the pain of the breakup, she believes that she will “always respect” The Weeknd.

“Sometimes you want to be sad about it or handle it differently, but at the end of the day, you never want to burn a bridge that you’ve fought so hard to build,” added Hadid.

Bella and the singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, had been together for almost two years before they ended their relationship. An insider quoted by Fox News revealed that the former couple “will remain friends” after failing to “make it work.”

The spotlight returned to Hadid and Abel at the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. It was their first public encounter since their split. He was filmed for the TV show performing on the catwalk as Bella smoothly strolled past him clad only in lingerie.

Following his split from Hadid, Tesfaye was seen with Gomez, and that led to speculation that Selena had broken “girl code,” noted Yahoo.

Some fans headed to Gomez’s Instagram account to slam her as a “traitor” and “snake” for dating Bella’s ex-boyfriend, contending that the songstress had broken “girl code” and viewing the two as competing for Abel. However, an insider quoted by Yahoo contended that Hadid was just an acquaintance.

“Selena is not good friends with either Gigi or Bella,” clarified the source. “She knows them through other people, but they are just acquaintances. She is friendly with them, but not friends with them.”

While some fans turned to Gomez’s Instagram account to express their views that she had betrayed Hadid by dating her ex in a supposed competition for the singer, the songstress herself used her social media account to share her latest musical accomplishments.

Selena revealed her cleavage and breasts as she danced to the tune in her Instagram video, expressing her “congratulations” to @kygomusic that their song was “finally out in the world.”

Congratulations @kygomusic -our song is finally out in the world A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Feb 16, 2017 at 11:17am PST

While her fans’ comments ranged from “so cool” to “it’s okay” about her music, Seventeen magazine pointed out that the song comes in the wake of a lot of teasing on Instagram. But now that the songstress has dropped her single with Kygo, “It Ain’t Me,” it just might be worth the wait and hype.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret]