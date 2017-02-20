‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Offers Update On Baby Boy, Shares New Photos

Chelsea Houska and her husband, Cole DeBoer, are currently spending tons of time at home with their baby. On Sunday, the Teen Mom 2 star offered an update on her son.

After revealing that she will likely not be taking time away from her baby anytime soon, the reality star shared a couple of new photos of her son, one of which also included her 7-year-old daughter Aubree, and spoke of a funny moment with her fans and followers on Twitter.

“Watson fell asleep while I was feeding him [and it] wakes up if I try to move or get up. So I’ve been stuck on the couch with [one] boob out for an hour,” Chelsea Houska told fans on February 19.

Chelsea Houska welcomed baby Watson Cole DeBoer on January 25, just one day after her Teen Mom 2 co-star Jenelle Evans welcomed her third child, daughter Ensley Jolie Eason, with boyfriend David Eason.

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer got married in October of last year after becoming engaged in November of 2015. As fans have seen on Teen Mom 2, Houska and DeBoer’s relationship has been nearly picture-perfect since they began dating in 2014 after crossing paths with one another at a gas station in South Dakota.

“He was across at the other pump, and I looked, and he was staring at me. We didn’t even talk. We just kept looking at each other because we’re both shy. And then we were passing each other when we left because we lived out towards the same way,” Chelsea Houska revealed of her first encounter with DeBoer during a 2015 interview with Us Weekly magazine.

Although Chelsea Houska thought at the time that the encounter may have been their last, they ultimately got in touch with one another on social media.

“I went home to my friend and I was like, ‘I just saw the guy I’m going to marry at the gas station, but we didn’t talk,'” she admitted. “And a few days later, he contacted me on social media and was like, ‘Hi. I got gas next to you the other day.’ And I was like, ‘Thank you, Jesus.'”

After dating for one year, Chelsea Houska was sure she had found the man she was going to marry and during her interview with the magazine, she praised DeBoer for being “so respectful” of her and said he was the “sweet, kind of like old-fashioned gentleman type of guy.”

Although Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer have been spending tons of time bonding with their baby, they’ve also taken some time out to keep their fans in the loop with their son and shared numerous photos of the boy in the weeks since his birth. DeBoer also spoke of the child just weeks before he was born while celebrating New Year’s Eve with his wife.

Along with a photo of Chelsea Houska on his Instagram page, DeBoer gushed over the Teen Mom 2 star and expressed his excitement over their son’s then-impending birth.

“What an amazing year to come! Can’t wait to meet our sweet little boy! I love my sweet wife @chelseahouska I have so much respect for how strong and wonderful she has been during this pregnancy. The amount she goes through for our little baby, she is more than amazing!!” he wrote.

To see more of Chelsea Houska and her growing family, including her husband, Cole DeBoer, tune into Teen Mom 2 Season 7B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

