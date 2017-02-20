Priscilla Presley Reveals She Has Lisa Marie’s Kids Amid Child Abuse Allegations

Priscilla Presley has stepped in to take care of her grandchildren as her daughter Lisa Marie Presley’s child custody battle with ex-husband Michael Lockwood heats up. Lockwood is being investigated for alleged child abuse, and Priscilla now has her twin granddaughters, Finley and Harper, in her custody, according to Us Weekly.

Priscilla Presley posted a message on Instagram to slam reports that her 8-year-old granddaughters had been taken into foster care following allegations that their father had inappropriate images of children on his computer. In her post, Presley posted a photo of her granddaughters playing in a swimming pool and captioned it with a message that she wanted to put the rumors to rest, making it clear that the little girls will never be placed in state custody.

“The girls have not been in foster care and never will be,” Priscilla wrote. “The girls have been with me and will be until all this is sorted out.”

"The girls have not been in foster care and never will be," Priscilla wrote. "The girls have been with me and will be until all this is sorted out."

In a separate post, the 71-year-old grandmother posted a photo of the twins hugging one another. Priscilla Presley thanked fans for all of their positive support.

Lisa Marie Presley's daughter thanked fans for all of their positive support.

Lisa Marie Presley’s custody battle took an ugly turn earlier this month when she revealed in court documents that she was “shocked and horrified and sick to my stomach” when she discovered alleged inappropriate images on her ex-husband’s computer. Lockwood’s attorney has denied the allegations, calling Presley’s claims “unfortunate,” but according to Us, a child abuse investigation against the musician is ongoing.

Last June, Priscilla Presley’s daughter filed for divorce from her fourth husband after more than 10 years of marriage. In her original divorce filing, Presley requested full custody of the couple’s twin daughters and asked that Lockwood only is allowed monitored visitation with their girls. At the time, a rep for the couple told E! News, Presley didn’t want any of Lockwood’s money and a postnuptial agreement was set to divide their assets.

But Fox News reports that Lockwood recently requested $40,000 per month in spousal support, while Priscilla Presley’s daughter now claims to be deeply in debt following an extended stint in a treatment facility. The daughter of Elvis Presley revealed that she gets a $100,000 monthly inheritance check and has a 15 percent stake in Elvis Presley Enterprises that is held in a trust, but she claims in court papers that her money was mishandled by a business manager and that she now owes millions of dollars in back taxes and credit card charges.

Presley suffered several miscarriages over two years before welcoming healthy twin daughters Harper and Finley in 2008. At the time, Presley told People her life as a 40-year old mom was “chaotic bliss,” and she said her mom Priscilla was an “amazing” grandparent.

“She is amazing,” Lisa said of Priscilla. “She just said, ‘I’d never leave the house if I had these two. I’d never do anything.’ And I said, ‘I don’t!’ But she isn’t ‘Grandma,’ she’s ‘Nonna,’ which is Italian for grandmother. She doesn’t want them getting used to ‘Grandma.”

While Lisa has mastered motherhood, in a 2012 interview with the Daily Mail, Priscilla Presley said her daughter admitted she has made some poor choices when it comes to men. Presley’s only child has been married three other times, including short-lived marriages to Nicolas Cage and Michael Jackson. In addition to the twins, Lisa Marie also has two adult children, Riley and Benjamin, from her first marriage to musician Danny Keough.

“We laugh about it now, but that’s sometimes where our problems with each other lay,” Priscilla told the Daily Mail about her relationship with her daughter. “There were a couple of relationships I was a little taken aback by, but I don’t think I showed it too much…We both married young and Lisa experienced Michael’s fame just as I experienced Elvis’s.”

A hearing in Presley’s custody case has been scheduled for Feb. 22.

[Featured Image by Mark Davis/Getty Images]