‘WWE SmackDown’ Preview: Will John Cena Begin ‘WrestleMania’ Feud With The Miz?

After John Cena failed to recapture the WWE Championship from Bray Wyatt on last week’s episode of SmackDown LIVE, it would appear that the rumors are true suggesting he’ll team up with Nikki Bella to face The Miz and Maryse at WrestleMania 33. After The Miz failed to capture the title himself during the Elimination Chamber Match at SmackDown LIVE‘s last exclusive PPV before WrestleMania, the feud he had with Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose and real-life girlfriend Renee Young seems to have come to a rather sudden, inconclusive end. While Ambrose begins a program with Baron Corbin, it looks like John Cena will once again take part in a mid-card match at WWE’s biggest show of the year.

If the John Cena/Nikki Bella vs. The Miz/Maryse rumors are true, that means Natalya, Becky Lynch, Mickie James and Alexa Bliss — not to mention Carmella or Eva Marie — could be the No. 1 contender for Naomi’s title by the time WrestleMania 33 rolls around. Some other WWE rumors suggest, however, that the SmackDown Women’s Championship won’t be defended at WrestleMania, and that there won’t be a single one-on-one match on the card from the women’s division of either brand (the same rumor mill suggests that the Raw Women’s Championship will be defended in a Fatal 4-Way Match, including Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks and Nia Jax). Whatever the blue brand has planned for the rest of their Women’s Division at WrestleMania, the pieces will likely start falling into place on this week’s SmackDown LIVE.

Meanwhile, many questions remain about what is really going on between Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt. As a loyal member of The Wyatt Family, Randy told Bray at the conclusion of last week’s SmackDown that he wouldn’t be challenging his leader for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania. Without any definite plans set for AJ Styles, could The Phenomenal One be pulled into the mix, making it a Triple Threat Match?

Of course, the WWE Universe also expects American Alpha to defend the SmackDown Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 33, and it would appear that The Usos are next in line. At the same time, the red brand’s Cruiserweight Division shows off their talent on Tuesday nights as well with 205 Live on the WWE Network. Since Neville will be forced to put his belt on the line against Jack Gallagher at WWE Fastlane 2017, it’s unclear who will be walking into WrestleMania 33 with the title, and who they’ll be defending it against.

The February 21 episode of SmackDown LIVE airs from the Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario, California. The two-hour program will air live on the USA Network beginning at 8/7c.

RELATED REPORTS BY THE INQUISITR

Updated WWE WrestleMania 33 Card

Brock Lesnar vs. Goldberg (confirmed)

Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Randy Orton — WWE Championship Match (tentative)

Kevin Owens (c) vs. TBD — Universal Championship Match (tentative)

The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns (unconfirmed)

The Big Show vs. Shaquille O’Neil (unconfirmed)

Dean Ambrose (c) vs. Baron Corbin — Intercontinental Championship Match (unconfirmed)

American Alpha (c) vs. The Usos — SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match (unconfirmed)

Naomi (c) vs. TBD — SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

With over a month before WWE WrestleMania 33, the only match confirmed for the event before this week’s WWE SmackDown LIVE is the match between Brock Lesnar and Goldberg — and even that could be changed to a Universal Championship Match before April 2. WrestleMania 33 will air live on Sunday, April 2, from the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. As more information is confirmed, it will be updated at WWE’s official WrestleMania 33 preview page.

Where To Watch WWE

WWE WrestleMania 33 will air live on the WWE Network on Sunday, April 2, preceded by the WWE WrestleMania 33 Kickoff.

The show 205 Live, featuring the best of WWE’s Cruiserweight Division (though technically a part of the Monday Night Raw brand), airs weekly on the WWE Network at 10/9c on Tuesday nights, immediately following SmackDown. Replays of WWE 205 Live are available to stream as soon as the show airs.

WWE SmackDown LIVE airs Tuesdays on the USA Network at 8/7c. Replays of WWE SmackDown aren’t made available on the WWE Network until several weeks after the original air date. However, a replay of SmackDown LIVE is available to stream on-demand Wednesdays via Hulu. WWE Talking Smack begins at 10:45/9:45c on the WWE Network and is immediately made available to stream on-demand.

[Featured Image by WWE]