‘Teen Mom 2’ Leah Messer Blasts Jeremy Calvert As He Splits From Brooke Wehr

Leah Messer will be seen putting her ex-husband on blast during tonight’s new episode of Teen Mom 2 Season 7B.

As rumors begin to circulate in regard to what may have led to Jeremy Calvert and Brooke Wehr’s latest split, Leah Messer is seen complaining about Calvert’s parenting, or lack thereof, to her grandmother, who labels Calvert a “deadbeat dad.”

“He was supposed to meet me before noon and now he’s changing it to 2:30,” Leah Messer says in a sneak peek shared by The Hollywood Gossip on February 17. “It’s unfair to our child.”

As fans may recall, Leah Messer also put Jeremy Calvert on blast during the first half of Teen Mom 2 Season 7 while chatting with her sister, Victoria. During one of the final episodes of the season, Leah Messer suggested that Calvert had prioritized his then girlfriend’s daughter over their own child, Adalynn Faith Calvert.

Leah Messer welcomed Adalynn Faith Calvert in February 2013, less than one year after marrying Jeremy Calvert. Then, one year later, Calvert caught his now-ex-wife of cheating on him with her former boyfriend, Robbie Kidd, who she also slept with just days before marrying her first husband, Corey Simms.

Leah Messer and Jeremy Calvert seemed to go back and forth for some time after his shocking allegations, which she denied, but ultimately, in June 2015, they divorced. As fans may recall, Leah Messer and Jeremy Calvert’s divorce was finalized as Messer received treatment for anxiety and depression in an Arizona rehab center.

Although Leah Messer had been facing allegations of drug abuse at the time and was often seen acting strangely on Teen Mom 2, she denied her stint in rehab had anything to do with addiction. That said, both Jeremy Calvert and Corey Simms mentioned Messer’s alleged drug problem on camera, with Calvert citing a prescription pill problem.

In other Jeremy Calvert news, the reality star recently split from his fiancée, Brooke Wehr, and although he hasn’t confirmed the reason behind their split, he has shared a couple of cryptic posts on social media. In addition to sharing a meme about being “single [as f**k],” Calvert posted a photo of himself and his daughter and proclaimed that she was the only girl he needs.

“The only girl I need in my life…… only thing she complains about is the wrong color bug juice,” he wrote.

On February 18, In Touch Weekly magazine shared details of Jeremy Calvert’s split from Brooke Wehr, claiming that he and his now-ex-fiancée engaged in a since-deleted Instagram feud, during which they argued about his potential affair with producer Mandi Venturino, who works with Chelsea Houska on Teen Mom 2.

“Brooke took to social media to expose Jeremy’s cheating ways,” the magazine revealed to readers. “She posted a series of memes and accused Jeremy of hooking up ‘1,000’ other people — including Mandi — but he denied the allegations in his own posts. He said he ‘didn’t cheat’ on her, and he posted a ton of NSFW comments about his ex-fiancé.”

Brooke Wehr’s Instagram account is currently private and the only photo visible of her is a photo that includes her and another female. Meanwhile, Jeremy Calvert has been spending time with his buddies and after splitting from Wehr last week, he spent his Friday night drinking with friends.

As for Leah Messer, she is currently single as well.

To see more of Leah Messer and her ex-husband, Jeremy Calvert, tune into Teen Mom 2 Season 7B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

