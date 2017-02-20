Inside Angelina Jolie And Jared Leto’s Reported Years-Long Secret Romance

Angelina Jolie is reportedly seeing Jared Leto after her messy divorce with Brad Pitt. It now sounds like Jolie and Leto hooked up in the past but he wouldn’t stay committed. Here’s everything we know about Jolie’s secret fling.

An inside source told Hollywood Life that Jolie and Leto were “friends with benefits” after working together on Girl, Interrupted and Alexander. They allegedly had a secret romance going on for a number of years but never got serious.

“It might have turned into more but Jared was too noncommittal at the time, he just wasn’t ready to be with one woman, not even Angelina,” the insider shared. “Then Brad came on the scene and she fell in love and that was that. I know Jared had regrets about letting her slip away.”

Fortunately for Leto, Jolie’s split offered him another chance. Shortly after the actress filed divorce papers in September, Leto allegedly reached out. They talked on the phone several times before secretly meeting in Los Angeles. Now, they’re taking every opportunity they can to be with each other.

According to Yahoo, Leto is also helping Jolie deal with all the negative press surrounding her divorce with Pitt. After secretly meeting with the Suicide Squad star, Jolie has reportedly smiled for the first time in months.

It isn’t clear when Jolie’s romance with Leto started, but there’s a possibility the fling heated up when they were working on Alexander. At the time, Jolie admitted that she had “taken a lover” but refused to give up his identity. Was she talking about Leto?

“We talk about life and politics, share books,” she explained in 2004. “Now he’s one of the greatest friends I have.”

This wouldn’t be the first time Jolie hooked up with a co-star. In 2005, she and Pitt met on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith and started dating soon after. The pair finally tied the knot in 2014 but only lasted two years as a married couple.

Even if Jolie and Leto are hooking up in secret, it might be a while before Jolie steps out with a new man. In fact, an insider revealed that Angelina Jolie is not in a hurry to start a relationship. Until she resolves her ugly divorce with Pitt, it appears she is content with enjoying time with Leto.

Angelina Jolie & Jared Leto: Why Brad Pitt Wouldn’t Be Shocked If They’re Hooking Up: “Angelina [Jolie] and Brad… https://t.co/YJNjUvb6fI pic.twitter.com/02GQdAZWxv — News Headquarter (@newshqtoday) February 16, 2017

Of course, Jolie and Leto would make the perfect couple. Not only do they have a past together, but International Business Times is reporting that Leto shares similar passions with Jolie. This includes the actor’s advocacy for marginalized groups and his work in the world of charities. Further, Leto never really got along with Pitt.

“Brad never felt comfortable when they attended Hollywood events and Jared was there. It always appeared to bother him, but clearly nothing happened while she was with Brad,” an insider revealed. “Now they’ve split up, though, there’s nothing stopping her and Jared.”

For now, it sounds like Jolie and Leto are going to keep a tight lid on their budding romance, at least until her divorce is settled. Based on how things have gone the past few months, it might take a while before Jolie settles things with Pitt.

The estranged couple is currently in a heated custody battle for their six kids – Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox. Jolie is seeking full custody of the brood while Pitt is fighting for joint custody. The couple released a joint statement last month that revealed they are hiring a private judge to handle their divorce from here on out.

Jolie has not commented on her fling with Leto.

