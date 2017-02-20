NBA Trade Rumors: Melo Staying? Jimmy Butler, Reggie Jackson Deals Coming?

The NBA trade rumors are getting out of control, which is nothing new at this time of the year. With the NBA trade deadline just three days away, the rumor mill is gaining steam for every team, especially for the New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls and the Detroit Pistons.

The Knicks are not in contention to make the postseason this year, however, the drama that is Carmelo Anthony isn’t going anywhere soon. Will Anthony be traded or not is playing out like a daytime soap opera.

One minute Melo is headed somewhere, the next he isn’t.

The closer it gets to the trade deadline, the odds increase that Anthony will be staying put in New York, and according to Bleacher Report, Anthony will most likely finish the season as a Knick, as the former Syracuse Orangemen is expected not to waive his no-trade clause.

“The Knicks have not brought anything to his [Anthony’s] group that would inspire them to really want to waive this no-trade clause,” Wojnarowski noted in the clip above (starting at 6:17). He added, “Most of the teams who had interest in him are looking in other directions right now and expect Melo to remain in New York, at least for the rest of this season.”

While it seems unlikely that Anthony will be dealt, when it comes to sports, you can never say never. The top teams rumored that Anthony may have been dealt to include the Cavaliers, Celtics, and Bulls.

Speaking of Chicago, could they be working up a last minute deal to trade away star Jimmy Butler?

The on-again, off-again rumors of Jimmy Butler heading to the Celtics may be on again – or at least according to the never-ending rumor mill.

CSN indicates that the Boston Celtics are one of several teams interested in pulling off a deadline deal with the Bulls to acquire Butler. Evidently, the asking price for the Chicago Bulls star is a combination of “high draft picks and young veterans.”

The asking price may be high for Butler, but that shouldn’t surprise the teams who want in on the sweepstakes. Butler, a three-time All-Star is having his best season of his career, averaging a career-high 24.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.

On to Detroit.

Is Reggie Jackson on the trading block? While many NBA experts believed that the Pistons would be a force this season in the Eastern Conference, they have taken a step back from last year. The Pistons are a disappointing 27-30 at the All-Star break and holding on to the eighth seed by one game over the Milwaukee Bucks.

So are they in the market for making a change or two before this Thursday’s deadline?

According to a Fansided report, the Orlando Magic have been in talks with the Detroit Pistons for a possible trade involving Reggie Jackson.

Detroit Head Coach and GM Stan Van Gundy has dismissed these rumors, however, it is fair to say that as the coach and GM, you know Van Gundy is not going to tip his hand if he is planning on making a move, especially to the player or players he is about to unload.

The reported deal would involve the Magic sending both Jeff Green and D.J. Augustin to the Pistons in exchange for Jackson.

While the Pistons are struggling, trading Jackson may not be the right move in this situation. Jackson is still young (26) and he has shown flashes of being one of the best guards in the Eastern Conference. However, Van Gundy hasn’t been exactly happy with Jackson’s play this season.

“Reggie came back and we’ve struggled ever since,” Van Gundy told Zach Lowe of ESPN.

Could the star of last year’s up and coming Pistons team be traded before this year is complete?

With the rise in play of Ish Smith, the debate is on in Motown on which guard should be the full-time starter.

All of the NBA trade rumor questions should be answered this week as the NBA trade deadline is this Thursday, February 23.

[Featured Image by Stacy Revere/Getty Images]