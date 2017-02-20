Ben Affleck’s Life Reportedly ‘Falling Apart:’ Jennifer Garner & Batman Shockers

It’s been almost two years since Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner revealed their plans to split amid allegations that he slept with the family nanny. But now Garner reportedly is getting ready to make that split final by filing for divorce. Adding to Affleck’s reported woes, Ben allegedly no longer wants to play Batman. Toss in the problems that Affleck’s last film experienced and the way that the spotlight has shifted to his brother Casey’s praised role in Man­chester by the Sea, and Ben’s “life is falling apart,” reported Page Six.

When it comes to Affleck’s career, the publication commented that the “brutal reviews” earned by Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice “seemed to take their toll.” Although Ben received praise from critics for his own performance as the Dark Knight, the attacks on the film appeared to hurt him.

Affleck participated in an interview with one of his co-stars, Henry Cavill. The sorrowful look on his face was captured in what became a viral video, “Sad Affleck.”

Fast forward to the DC film Suicide Squad, which also received some pans from critics. Ben’s film Live By Night didn’t fare much better, reportedly resulting in a loss of $75 million for Warner Bros. That movie had become Affleck’s “pet project,” however, noted the publication, and Ben served as its director, writer, star and producer.

The hits kept coming when his brother Casey omitted Ben in his Golden Globes acceptance speech.

“I was a little taken aback,” Affleck subsequently admitted, having thanked Casey in his own Best Screenplay Oscar acceptance speech.

In January, Ben allegedly was seen in Beverly Hills” accompanied by a 24-hour medical in-home detox aide,” according to Page Six, which also noted reports that Affleck “had been ­addicted to alcohol and gambling.”

In recent weeks, two new bombshells have dropped, one related to Ben’s role as Batman and one focused on Jennifer Garner. And when it comes to the Batman shocker, it’s deceptively simple, according to Warner Bros. insiders quoted by Page Six.

“[Affleck] doesn’t want to be Batman anymore.”

The sources also said that Ben had been involved in talks “with Warner Bros. in an attempt to get out of” portraying that character. But while Affleck is allegedly attempting to let go of his Batman suit, it’s Jennifer Garner who reportedly is preparing to let go of their marriage.

Jennifer and Ben had been married for 10 years. Their split occurred amid rumors that Affleck had cheated on Garner with their family nanny.

Now, Jennifer is preparing to make that breakup final by filing for divorce, according to Us Weekly. Garner’s preparations to file for divorce are taking place almost two years after the announcement of their split.

Now both 44, Jennifer and Ben first met on the set of Pearl Harbor in 2001, turning their relationship into a loving romance during their work in Daredevil in 2003. The couple wed in June 2005 and now share three children, ranging in age from Violet, 11, to Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 4.

“No matter what happens, Ben and Jen are committed to raising their family as one unit and will continue to do so as it has worked for them,” an insider told Us.

“They are both committed to their family.”

Another source told the publication that Affleck has moved out of the home that the couple shared in Brentwood. Prior to their public split announcement, however, Ben and Jennifer were separated during a secret trial split that lasted 10 months, according to the magazine.

During that secret trial separation, Christine Ouzounian took on the role of nanny to Garner’s and Affleck’s children. Ben “briefly dated” that nanny after the breakup, according to Us.

An insider told the magazine that Affleck and Garner had plans to divorce when Samuel was born. But although the baby’s birth helped somewhat, it wasn’t enough to save their marriage, according to the insider.

“They were going to divorce when Sam was born, but you know how it is — baby comes and solves the issues for a bit, but it’s just a Band-Aid. It hasn’t been working for ages,” said the source.

Although Ben “truly wanted” his vision of a family life, he “couldn’t save” his marriage to Jennifer, summed up the insider.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]