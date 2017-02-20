‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For Monday Feb 20: Nelle Reveals Cheating Truth

General Hospital spoilers for the Monday, February 20, show Nelle Hayes’ (Chloe Lanier) situation is at a breaking point. Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) plans to spirit Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) away to their cabin up in the mountains for a romantic getaway.

Other General Hospitalspoilers for Monday tell us Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) gets the worst news of her life. It’s so bad that Robin Scorpio (Kimberly McCullough) flew all the way across country to be with her mom on what could be her deathbed.

Michael And Nelle Get Cozy

Carly tasks Nelle to go make the cabin ready for her and Sonny. Nelle snarks at Carly through a forced smile and marvels at how everything works out for her nemesis. Carly, as usual, is oblivious to Nelle’s dark undercurrents and notices nothing.

Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) insists on taking Nelle up to the cabin to help her prep the place for his parents. General Hospital spoilers predict that Michael and Nelle will experience an ordeal at the cabin. There’s other romance broiling in Port Charles for Monday, February 20.

I can't wait for Nelle's story to wrap up very soon them Michael and Nelle can finally move on and finally be a couple later #Melle #GH pic.twitter.com/34aO12PfX7 — Laura fischer???????????? (@LauraFicher) February 19, 2017

Jason Warns Sonny

General Hospital spoilers tease that Jason Morgan (Billy Miller) chats up Sonny who shares his concern about naughty Nelle. Sonny is certain she’s up to something so Jason tells Sonny to come clean to Carly before Nelle slips up and tells her boss about the one night stand.

That’s not all the romance afoot. GH spoilers reveal Ned Ashton (Wally Kurth) is ready to change his life. Ned tells his mama Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) he wants to marry Olivia Falconeri (Lisa LoCicero). Tracy has a sore spot with his girlfriend so we’ll see how that goes.

Proposal And Suspicions

Ned’s intended Olivia feels bad that Ned is planning to sell L&B Records to fund the hospital purchase. She grills Michael about it. Some General Hospital spoilers for Monday, February 20 hint Olivia may salvage L&B Records and give it back to her soon-to-be fiancée.

Sam Morgan (Kelly Monaco) stops by to see Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) to tell her Ava Jerome (Maura West) was arrested for the car bomb that killed Morgan Corinthos (Bryan Craig). Sam notices Alexis is softening towards Julian Jerome (William deVry).

Alexis Changes Her Tune

Sam doesn’t like her mom’s changed attitude. Alexis is concerned Julian is making end of life plans since he gave her the key to his will. Julian goes to see Liv Jerome (Tonja Walker) and General Hospital spoilers show he promises the hospital will be hers by the next day.

Julian doesn’t know another plan is churning. The Qs plan to buy GH and that puts a wrinkle into Liv’s revenge plans. GH spoilers also say Julian makes a big mistake on Monday, February 20 that come back to bite him. Julian’s error turns Liv’s eye to Sam for payback.

Anna: Something must seriously be wrong, huh?

Griffin reads Anna's test results: "NO!"#GH pic.twitter.com/0NywZY9YSU — Djona ???????????? (@djona222) February 18, 2017

Deadly Diagnosis For Anna

General Hospital spoilers show drama at the hospital when Anna has a setback that terrifies her. Griffin Munro (Matt Cohen) gets Anna’s test results and a recent General Hospital spoilers promo video shows that it’s not good news.

Griffin called in Robin as back up and she’ll be needed soon since it seems that Anna may have cancer. Anna shouts for a doctor to help her and is shocked to see her daughter Robin answer her distress call. Anna’s terrified by the diagnosis – as she should be.

Valentin Lurks and Worries

Finally, General Hospital spoilers for Monday, February 20 predict Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) is concerned about Anna and won’t stay away from her bedside at GH. Sam suspects Ava was set up for the bomb charges and her investigation puts her in Ava’s sights.

The action on GH the week of February 20-24 promise scenes with Nelle, Anna, Sonny, and Jason and a big finish with Sam’s kidnapping at Liv’s hands by week’s end according to the latest General Hospital spoilers.

Off work Monday? Carve out a little time for this ALL-NEW episode, tomorrow on ABC! Enjoy the rest of your President's Day Weekend! #GH pic.twitter.com/eCmSCL5igq — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 19, 2017

[Featured Image by ABC]