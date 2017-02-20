Adam Levine, Blake Shelton Get Candid About Quitting ‘The Voice’ After Season 12

Adam Levine and Blake Shelton have been staple coaches when it comes to The Voice’s almost 12 season run on NBC, but now both are getting candid about quitting the show.

Shelton and Levine have been bombarded with rumors that Season 12 could be their last over the past few months, and as the twosome gear up to take back their seats on the upcoming round of shows alongside Gwen Stefani and Alicia Keys, which is set to debut next week, Adam and Blake are now opening up about their futures with the show.

Both Adam and Blake confronted the quitting rumors in a recent interview with Yahoo!, admitting that they’ve actually already picked out their replacements to sit in their red revolving chairs.

“Inevitably, when that day [when I quit] comes — unless I’m on the show until it’s done, who knows? — I would entrust my position with very few people,” Levine said of quitting, admitting that there are only two musicians he would like to see sit in his The Voice chair when he leaves.

“Maybe I’d let Bruno Mars in the door,” Levine told the site of his possible replacement, while Adam also tipped Justin Timberlake as a possible new coach.

“We’ll see how many kids Justin Timberlake has, if he can handle another job,” Adam joked of his possible replacement coach on The Voice. “Maybe Justin can do it,” Levine continued of his choice, “And yeah, that’s pretty much it.”

Levine then went on to reveal that he will never take a season off from The Voice as so many coaches have done in the past, telling Yahoo! that he would instead quit the show all together rather than sit out a round and a return.

As for Shelton, Blake also revealed that he has a plan for who he wants to see on The Voice when he quits by lining up David Lee Roth as his replacement, though Shelton didn’t reveal if he would follow Levine’s suit and quit completely rather than sitting out a season.

“We need somebody that’s going to come in swinging. So I’m gonna say David Lee Roth!” Shelton said of his possible The Voice replacement after Adam tipped Justin and Bruno. “I want to see that!” Blake added, “Come on! Let’s get Dave in here!”

Neither Adam Levine nor Blake Shelton offered up a timeline when it comes to the possibility of the two musicians actually quitting The Voice, though this isn’t the first time Levine has spoken out about quitting ahead of the Season 12 premiere.

Adam also got candid about quitting The Voice during a February 14 interview with Ryan Seacrest on his On Air With Ryan Seacrest radio show, where Levine seemingly told the host that – despite already having his replacements picked out – he probably won’t be going anywhere just yet.

“I don’t know what I’m supposed to say,” Adam said when asked if the rumors he’s planning to quit The Voice are true after reports claimed both he and Shelton may be leaving after Season 12. “At the end of the day, I’m pretty sure that’s all nonsense,” Levine added, but did not discuss Blake’s future with the series.

Notably, Blake has also been hit by the quitting rumors in recent months and the country star even added fuel to the quitting fire after seemingly admitting in a recent interview that he may have been ready to quit before it was announced that Shelton’s girlfriend Gwen Stefani would be returning to the show alongside himself, Adam and Alicia in the place of Miley Cyrus.

Rumors that both Adam and Blake could quit The Voice sooner rather than later have been swirling for months, leaving fans of the NBC show furious that the series could continue on without Levine and Shelton after the two will have appeared on all 12 seasons once the upcoming round of shows wraps.

A number of Shelton and Levine’s fans have hit out at the network amid the speculation, telling The Voice bosses via Twitter that they have no plans to tune in to the show if Adam and Blake are no longer a part of the series.

“@NBCTheVoice if Blake Shelton and Adam Levine aren’t on I won’t watch #snoozefest,” Twitter user @AnnaKrosp hit back amid the quitting rumors surrounding Blake and Adam’s futures on The Voice, while @CE_x0 tweeted out, “I know they are just rumours as of now but if Blake and Adam leave the voice I don’t think I’ll watch. They make the show @NBCTheVoice.”

Much of The Voice fans’ animosity came after reports claimed that Levine and Shelton could be pushed out because NBC may allegedly be planning an all-female coaching lineup for Season 13, possibly made up of Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Lopez, Christina Aguilera and Celine Dion.

What do you think of Adam Levine and Blake Shelton’s recent confessions about quitting The Voice?

[Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images]