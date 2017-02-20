Kate Hudson Talks Celebrities And Dating Amid Brad Pitt Baby Rumors

Kate Hudson and Brad Pitt have been romantically linked to one another since shortly after his split from Angelina Jolie and recently, Hudson opened up about dating.

While both Kate Hudson and Brad Pitt have remained silent in regard to the rumors about their alleged romance, the actress spoke about celebrities and their involvement with dating apps during an appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show days ago.

“What’s crazy is that there’s a lot of, you know, celebrity types on these dating apps, which kind of makes you go, maybe… no. I can’t imagine,” Hudson said of her thoughts about joining a dating app, as reported by the Daily Mail on February 17.

“So, you look at a guy, he’s hot, and then you see his profile and you’re like, ‘Maybe I’ll text him or maybe we’ll match,’ and then you start texting and then it just goes away,” Hudson continued. “Like, all your girlfriends seem to maybe go to lunch and then its like, ‘What happened to that guy you met on Raya or Bumble and whatever else?'”

According to Hudson, she prefers to meet a guy naturally, rather than online.

“I just think, why don’t you just meet a guy in Starbucks? Why don’t you just go up to someone and why doesn’t a guy have the guts to come up and say, ‘Hey, I’m so-and-so. How about we hang out?'” she reasoned.

Kate Hudson was married to The Black Crowes singer Chris Robinson to 2000 to 2007 and in 2004, she gave birth to their son Ryder. Then, in 2010, the actress began dating Muse frontman Matt Bellamy. After purchasing a home in London, England with Bellamy, where Hudson planned to live part-time, she and the singer became engaged and in July 2011, their son Bingham Hawn Bellamy was born.

While Hudson and Bellamy were believed to be planning a wedding for years, they ultimately split in late 2014 and in the years since, she was linked to Nick Jonas and Derek Hough before being tied to Brad Pitt.

Brad Pitt and his now-estranged wife, Angelina Jolie, struck up a relationship with one another in 2004 as they filmed Mr. & Mrs. Smith. However, the actors didn’t go public with a romance until after Brad Pitt’s ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston, filed for divorce the following year. From there, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie wasted no time starting a family with one another and in addition to welcoming their daughter Shiloh, 10, in 2006, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 8, in 2008, they adopted three children, Maddox, 15, from Cambodia, Pax, 13, from Vietnam, and Zahara, 12, from Ethiopia.

Brad Pitt and Kate Hudson first faced rumors of a romance in November of last year and have continued to face reports of a relationship in the months that have followed. Kate Hudson has even been accused of being pregnant with Pitt’s baby.

As a Gossip Cop report revealed weeks ago, a recent cover of Star magazine incorrectly suggested that Brad Pitt and Kate Hudson had been dealt a “pregnancy shocker.” According to the magazine’s alleged source, Hudson had revealed what appeared “to be the beginning of a baby bump” during an outing in Los Angeles, which reportedly prompted Brad Pitt’s friends to wonder about the potential news.

The incorrect report went on to reveal that Angelina Jolie was allegedly “livid” about the rumors of Hudson’s alleged pregnancy and speculated about Brad Pitt and Hudson’s possible plans to ring in the New Year together. However, as Gossip Cop explained, Brad Pitt and Kate Hudson aren’t actually dating and Hudson is definitely not expecting the actor’s baby — as Pitt’s rep confirmed.

