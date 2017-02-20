Selena Gomez And The Weeknd Enjoy ‘Honeymoon Phase’ Amid Justin Bieber Drama

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are reportedly heating up just weeks into their whirlwind romance.

According to a source, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are currently enjoying the “honeymoon phase” of their relationship, but when it comes to their future together, fans shouldn’t expect to see an engagement any time soon.

“So many people love to fast forward celebrity related relationships and talk about them getting engaged sooner than later, but that is not going to happen anytime soon with Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd, 27. Everything is completely in honeymoon phase, but they are not getting ready for an actual honeymoon,” a source told Hollywood Life on February 17.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd debuted their relationship in Los Angeles on January 10 after enjoying a romantic meal together at Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica. Then, in the days that followed, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd continued to be spotted together around Los Angeles with friends.

While Selena Gomez and The Weeknd may not be ready to take the next step in their relationship, another source suggested that they may soon follow in the footsteps of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik by appearing together in Vogue.

“[Selena Gomez] and Anna Wintour discussed a possible photo shoot with The Weeknd. Anna loves the idea. Celebrity couples always do well for Vogue and needless to say Selena and The Weeknd are today’s top trendsetters and Hollywood’s hottest couple,” an insider explained to Hollywood Life at the end of last week.

Selena Gomez was spotted with Anna Wintour, who is the editor-in-chief of the fashion magazine, on February 14 during Coach’s fashion week show. As fans may recall, Selena Gomez was named as a designer for the brand at the end of last year after canceling her “Revival World Tour” and taking some time off.

Following their appearances around Los Angeles, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd traveled to Italy, where they were photographed sightseeing in Florence and Venice, and weeks later, they attended Rihanna’s private post-Grammys party at Los Angeles’ 1Oak nightclub.

“[Selena Gomez] couldn’t keep her hands off of him the entire night and they shared a few kisses, but it mostly was other PDA that was more of a thing between the two. Lots of hand holding and touching and she was always embracing him and near him,” an eyewitness revealed to Hollywood Life.

According to the report, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd stayed close to one another all night long.

“She had the goo goo eyes out for him all night. She would be looking at him while he was doing his thing lovingly. It wasn’t in any way a scene where they should ‘get a room,’ it was way more loving and really nice to see that they were having a great time with each other and it was very loving the entire night,” the insider added.

Since Selena Gomez and The Weeknd debuted their relationship last month, her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber, has taken aim at the “Starboy” singer numerous times and Gomez, according to a new report, is sick of it. As TMZ revealed to readers on February 19, Selena Gomez reportedly feels that Bieber needs to get over his obsession with her and move on with his life.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber dated one another exclusively from 2010 until 2012. Since then, they have been frequently linked to one another romantically, but now that Gomez is dating The Weeknd, she may finally be done with her on-again, off-again romance with her ex-boyfriend.

Among the disses The Weeknd has been dealt was a suggestion that his music was “whack.”

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]