A teaser video of Shingeki no Kyojin: Shichi Kara no Dasshutsu, an action-packed game headed to Nintendo 3DS that is based on immensely popular Japanese manga Attack On Titan was released recently.

The year 2017 is proving to be quite important for Japanese manga series Attack On Titan or AOT. Not only is the series about to get its second season after a rather long hiatus, the video game industry is eager to tap into the huge fan base of the manga that has inspired several creative endeavors. The latest game to be released is called Attack On Titan: Escape From Certain Death. The action-adventure game is headed to Nintendo 3DS.

Will you be picking up Attack on Titan: Escape From the Brink of Death on the Nintendo 3DS? #ElectronicsStore pic.twitter.com/I3Owq1jzPd — AliElectronicsStore (@alielectronicss) December 13, 2016

To promote the game, KOEI Tecmo’s Ruby Party team released the second trailer for Shingeki no Kyojin: Shichi Kara no Dasshutsu. The video does offer some detail about the upcoming 3DS game including a few hints about gameplay. Moreover, the trailer also hints at the game’s storyline, which happens to be completely original, reported Gematsu.

Attack On Titan: Escape From Certain Death reportedly features an entirely new story. The game is based on the Attack On Titan series and will contain the lead characters including Eren, Mikasa, Levi and other Elite Survey Corps members. Despite being based on the series, an entirely new storyline has been created for the game. Interestingly, game-only or movie-only storylines are quite common. The upcoming movies based on another popular Japanese anime Sword Art Online, and Fairy Tail manga both feature new storylines. While the game based on SAO is called “Memory Defrag”, the movie based on Fairy Tail is called “Dragon Cry.”

In the AOT game players can reportedly unravel “unexpected sides” of the in-game characters. In order to see these sides, the players will have to “deepen the bonds” between the scouting crew. Attack On Titan: Escape From Certain Death allows the player to be a part of the Elite Survey Corps. The player will be tasked with investigating an obscure castle. The interesting aspect of the castle, besides the architecture and the mysteries that it holds, is the fact that it is located way outside the safe confines of the giant walls that have been protecting the human civilization from the grotesque man-eating monsters.

First look at Attack on Titan: Escape From the Brink of Death#AttackonTitan #ShingekinoKyojin ~ Live AoT chat: https://t.co/aNndkQhLgc pic.twitter.com/OtOuhknxtT — AoT Wiki (@AoTWiki) October 20, 2016

As expected, the Titans make the trip quite tricky and dangerous. When these giant beasts attack, the player is separated from the rest of the group and falls into the castle’s basement. The only thing the player has, besides his wits, is a malfunctioning 3D maneuver gear. The primary objective of Attack On Titan: Escape From Certain Death is to overcome the difficulties and regroup with allies. However, interacting with the familiar characters from the AOT manga/anime isn’t easy or straightforward. This makes escaping from the mysterious and dangerous castle a tricky challenge.

Season 2 of Attack On Titan will have its premiere on April 1, while Shingeki no Kyojin: Shichi Kara no Dasshutsu will be released a couple of days earlier, on March 30.

[Featured Image by Hajime Isayama/Attack On Titan/Kodansha]