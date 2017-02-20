Angelina Jolie Offers Update On Kids Amid Brad Pitt Divorce

Angelina Jolie’s children may not be handling her divorce from Brad Pitt as well as some had hoped.

During a recent trip to Cambodia to promote her new film, First They Killed My Father, which was attended by all six of her children, Angelina Jolie, 41, revealed that since her split from the 53-year-old actor last September, “everyone’s just in my room.”

According to the actress, who spoke to the BBC on Sunday, February 19, her divorce from Pitt has been “difficult” and when it comes to her morning routine, Angelina Jolie told reporter Yalda Hakim that she’s just trying to “get through the day.”

“It’s been a difficult few months,” Angelina Jolie admitted, according to a report by Us Weekly on February 20. “Right now I’m going through a moment where there’s just, everybody’s in my room. Two hamsters and two dogs and two children at the moment. It’s wonderful. So usually I just wake up trying to figure out who’s going to get the dog out, who’s gonna start the pancakes and did anybody brush their teeth.”

Angelina Jolie currently has sole custody of her and Pitt’s six children, Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 8.

“We are and forever will be a family,” Angelina Jolie said of Pitt, despite their messy court battle.

As fans will recall, Brad Pitt was accused of child abuse after he and his oldest son, Maddox, were allegedly involved in an altercation on their private plane, which was taking them from their home in France to their home in Los Angeles. Although Angelina Jolie filed for divorce immediately after the alleged incident took place, the FBI, who investigated the claims for weeks, ultimately came up with no evidence and chose to close their case against him. When asked about the supposed fight between her now-estranged husband and their son, Angelina Jolie told the BBC she didn’t want to say much about their rumored dispute but noted that it was “a very difficult time.”

While she and Pitt have yet to settle their divorce and custody battle, Angelina Jolie said she hopes she and Pitt can become a “stronger family” because of what they have been through and confirmed that her focus is on her kids.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt parted ways in September of last year and, at the time, a source claimed the actress made her decision out of concern for the health of her family. According to a TMZ report that month, Angelina Jolie felt Pitt’s alleged use of pot and possibly alcohol had become dangerous for their kids. The outlet also suggested that Angelina Jolie was upset about the way Pitt was parenting their children.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt feuded for months over the custody of their children and for weeks, Pitt was required to see his kids only with a court-ordered monitor present. Now, however, the actors appear to have turned over a new leaf and last month, they released their first joint statement to People magazine.

“The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues,” the statement read.

“The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification,” the statement concluded.

Angelina Jolie didn’t speak on Pitt’s current rights to their kids but earlier this month, an In Touch Weekly report claimed the actor is now allowed to see his children without supervision.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]