Donald Trump Fires Official Who Allegedly Said Ivanka Trump Is Attractive

Donald Trump’s administration seems to be in constant turmoil, even though only a month has passed since Trump’s inauguration. Last Friday, The president of The United States has reportedly fired a senior National Security Council aide, after the man allegedly criticized Donald Trump’s policies, and made “awkward” comments about the president’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, being attractive.

According to CBS News, Craig Deare was appointed a month ago to head the National Security Council’s Western Hemisphere division. Now, however, a senior White House official confirmed that Deare is no longer working at the National Security Council, after being dramatically escorted out of the Executive Office building on Friday.

Craig Deare has been on the faculty of National Defense University in Washington since 2001. He joined the university’s College of International Security Affairs in 2010 where he had served as dean of administration before being appointed to the National Security Council as an aide.

Donald Trump fired the senior aide due to remarks he made on Thursday at a private off-the-record talk hosted by Wilson Center, a Washington think tank. Politico reports that Craig Deare complained about not having access to the president, and slammed Trump’s handling of the United States’ relations with Mexico.

A week after coming into office, Donald Trump signed an order to build a border wall with Mexico, while expecting Mexico to pay for it. The order angered Mexico’s president Enrique Pena Nieto, who promptly canceled his planned trip to Washington and his meeting with Donald Trump. Trump, in return, quickly tweeted that the cancellation might have been a good thing in light of the circumstances.

of jobs and companies lost. If Mexico is unwilling to pay for the badly needed wall, then it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2017

During his off-the-record rant, Craig Deare reportedly complained about being cut out of most of the policy discussions about Mexico, accusing Donald Trump’s adviser and son in law, Jared Kushner, of not consulting with the National Security Council directorates.

According to a person who attended the meeting, Deare also made several “awkward” remarks about how attractive Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, appeared. It is safe to assume these remarks did not sit well with the president, or his aforementioned adviser – Jared Kushner – who is Ivanka Trump’s husband.

In the past, however, Donald Trump himself had made some comments about Ivanka Trump’s looks and attractiveness. In a 2006 episode of daytime talk-show The View, Trump was asked how he would react if Ivanka posed for Playboy.

“I don’t think Ivanka would do that, although she does have a very nice figure. I’ve said if Ivanka weren’t my daughter, perhaps I’d be dating her.”

And there were several other remarks about Ivanka by Donald Trump over the years, as The Independent notes. Speaking on the Howard Stern Show in October, 2006, Trump spoke with Howard about his daughter’s beauty.

“She’s actually always been very voluptuous. She’s tall, she’s almost 6 feet tall and she’s been, she’s an amazing beauty.”

In a September 2015 interview, Donald Trump mentioned the dating possibilities of him and Ivanka Trump again.

“Yeah, she’s really something, and what a beauty, that one. If I weren’t happily married and, ya know, her father . . .”

Whether Donald Trump fired Craig Deare from the National Security Council due to his comments about Ivanka Trump, his open criticism of Trump’s administration and handling of foreign policy, or both – Deare is the second senior NSC official to leave in under a week.

Last Monday, Donald Trump’s national security adviser, Michael Flynn, resigned from the role after it was revealed that he had spoken to Moscow’s ambassador to the U.S. about the issue of sanctions, before being appointed to the job. He then misled Vice President Mike Pence by denying sanctions were discussed during the conversation. The president will reportedly interview candidates to replace Flynn, this coming weekend.

[Featured Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]