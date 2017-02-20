‘House Of Cards’ Season 5 Premiere: What To Expect From The New Season In 2017

Netflix recently confirmed that their hugely popular political drama House of Cards will return for its fifth season this summer. However, as always, the streaming provider is remaining pretty tight-lipped when it comes to the details around the new season. With that in mind, here’s everything we know so far about the new season of House of Cards in 2017.

This article contains potential spoilers for House of Cards Season 5.

When does House of Cards return for Season 5?

According to Variety, during the inauguration of President Trump, Netflix confirmed that everyone’s favorite TV president will return to our screens on May 30. Netflix released a short teaser with a somber recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance, along with one of Frank Underwood’s most infamous quotes from the last season, “We make the terror.” The short teaser closed with the release date for the upcoming season, which is set to premiere later than the show’s previous seasons, which typically air in either February or March.

The shift in release date ahead of Season 5 is likely because of drastic changes at the top of the show’s production team. The show’s creator Beau Willimon left his post as showrunner following the conclusion of Season 4, with Melissa James Gibson and Frank Pugliese taking over as co-showrunners.

Which cast members are returning for Season 5?

House of Cards is a series well known for its cast, with the most prominent member being Kevin Spacey, who plays President Frank Underwood. Whilst it’s safe to assume that Spacey and Robin Wright, who plays First Lady Claire Underwood, will be reprising their roles in the upcoming season, details around casting in the new season are still very sparse. That being said, Remy Danton definitely won’t make an appearance in the upcoming season, with actor Mahershala Ali confirming he won’t reprise his role as the former White House Chief of Staff under President Underwood.

According to the Independent, Netflix has confirmed the addition of two new cast members who will join the political drama in Season 5. Patricia Clarkson, best known for her role in the TV series Six Feet Under, and Campbell Scott, known for Royal Pains and The Amazing Spider-Man, will join the cast of House of Cards in the upcoming season. However, as it stands, there’s no confirmation as to what characters they will play and whether they’ll be allies or enemies to President Underwood.

What can we expect from House of Cards Season 5?

As aforementioned, Season 5 will be the first season of House of Cards following the departure of creator Beau Willimon and under the purview of new showrunners Melissa James Gibson and Frank Pugliese. What effect that will have on the overall story arc of the new season remains to be seen.

The show’s fourth season ended with Frank and Claire preparing to take on the upcoming presidential election as not just husband and wife, but also running mates. With that in mind, it’s expected that Season 5 will have a heavy emphasis on that upcoming election. At the same time, Frank and Claire will need to deal with the fallout from a terror attack at the end of Season 4, which it turns out they orchestrated. In all, there’ll be a lot on the line for the cast of House of Cards in the upcoming season.

House of Cards returns to Netflix for its fifth season on May 30.

