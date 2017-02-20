‘The Walking Dead’ Season 7 Episode 11: Will These Two Characters Switch Sides?

The Walking Dead season 7 episode 11 is highly anticipated after what transpired in the last episode. The show has returned with a bang after its annual mid-season break, and fans can’t get enough of it.

The first half of season 7 was all about establishing Negan and his way of doing things. Fans saw Rick and Daryl in a sorry state, and there was a lot of disappointment among fans. But, this season is poised for some much expected all out war.

Spoilers Ahead: The next part of the article contains potential spoiler from The Walking Dead season 7 episode 10 and 11. Continue with caution.

The Walking Dead season 7 Episode 11 picks up from the time when Daryl left “The sanctuary.” Negan will be seen back in action after missing from the last two episodes. Negan returns to “The Sanctuary” for the first time since the escape of Daryl, as reported by Fansided.

In episode 11, Dwight discovers the body of fat Joe, takes a look at the missing bike, and realizes that Daryl is gone. It was speculated that he had aided Daryl in the escape, but it appears next episode will clarify that he had nothing to do with it.

Since Daryl escaped on Dwight’s watch, things will turn bad for him in episode 11. He will have to face Negan and explain the reason for Daryl’s escape.

The Walking Dead season 7 episode 11 spoilers suggest that Negan will kill someone for the lapse in security. Some rumors even suggest that the doctor who has often been seen around Negan will meet Lucille.

In the next episode of The Walking Dead season 7, Dwight is not going to have it easy and may find himself in an unavoidable confrontation with Negan. In the episode 11 promo released by AMC, Negan is seen asking Dwight, “After all this time, who are you?” and then Dwight is seen kneeling before Negan.

Dwight will leave “The Sanctuary” on the pretext of finding Daryl but instead will go to a house which according to some spoilers is his home before the apocalypse started. Dwight’s wife from before is currently one of the Negan’s wives.

Meanwhile, Negan has brought back Eugene from Alexandria after discovering that he was involved in making bullets. Just to refresh the memory, Rosita had tried killing Negan with a bullet made by Eugene.

Spoilers suggest in the next episode of The Walking Dead season 7, Eugene will get special status and privileges. It is known that such privileges are only possible when someone surrenders and says, ” I am Negan.” Eugene anyways was having a hard time at Alexandria, and with Rosita adding to his woes he might have finally given up. He has never been a tough guy who will stand up to anyone, so will he submit to Negan?

The Walking Dead season 7 Episode 11 spoilers also suggest that it is possible that he might be “playing the game” to escape the wrath of Negan and conceal his true intentions. Rumors indicate that in episode 13, Eugene will deny the opportunity to escape “The sanctuary.”

From there on, Eugene will side with the Saviors and at one point even suggest Rick and the others to surrender. The Walking Dead season 7 has time and again moved away from the comics and Eugene switching sides appears to be one of those incidents.

The next episode “Hostiles and Calamities” airs February 26 at 9:00 p.m. on AMC.

Will both Dwight and Eugene betray their respective groups and switch sides? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by AMC]