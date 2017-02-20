Marion Cotillard Did Not Cause Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie Divorce [DEBUNKED]

Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie 2017 rumors have become trending topics online ever since the famous power couple decided to call it quits and file for divorce to finally end their two-year marriage.

The former couple had a rough start of the year as the rumor mill about their split churns more aggressively than ever. Ever since news of their split broke, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie had been repeatedly linked to several other celebrities including Kate Hudson and Jared Leto.

The first batch of rumors that emerged included one that pointed to an alleged affair between Pitt and Marion Cotillard, who both star in the 2016 film, Allied.

According to the rumor published in Hollywood Life, Jolie filed for divorce because of the said affair and had even reportedly ignored the French actress when she tied to approach her on the set of Allied while Angelina was visiting her husband.

Citing a source from the Daily Mail, the outlet explained that the UN Ambassador did it out of jealousy. At the time, the report from the source claimed that there was no affair between Cotillard and Pitt to begin with.

“Marion was devastated, here she is thinking she is going to meet this great UN ambassador and instead Angelina refuses to speak to the woman because of her own jealousy.”

But while people got caught up believing that Marion was the reason behind the Bradgelina split, a new report from the Gossip Cop revealed that Jolie did was not convinced that Brad cheated on her with Marion.

Calling the report “fake news,” the outlet revealed that sources close to the UN ambassador debunked the rumor that pointed to the alleged affair as the reason for the couple’s divorce.

“It should be pointed out that not only have Pitt and Cotillard publicly denied this untrue rumor, but even Jolie insiders have told Gossip Cop it’s completely false, and had nothing to do with why the couple split.”

In the article, Gossip Cop cited a quote from the Hollywood Life and said that it was fake based on how it was written in the article.

“Angelina is obsessed with fears that Brad may have cheated on her with Marion Cotillard, 41 — even though both Marion and Brad have denied it — and that’s what prompted the break-up in the first place,” the alleged fake quotation read.

Based on Gossip Cop’s analysis, the quotation casually noted Cotillard’s age, something that has never been done when one speaks casually about another person.

Furthermore, the outlet debunked more supposed quotations from Hollywood Life’s mysterious sources, which included one claiming that the couple may have decided to end their relationship because Jolie “stopped ever wanting to go out, never wanted sex anymore.”

To top it all off, the outlet noted how the website, which they dubbed “Hollywood Lies,” neglected to mention that their previous reports have already been debunked by Gossip Cop. Of course, doing so will basically mean admission of guilt on the fake news allegation which might hurt the site’s credibility.

Meanwhile, Angelina Jolie finally spoke up about her divorce with Brad Pitt in an emotional interview with BBC on Sunday while promoting her new directorial venture First They Killed My Father in Cambodia with her children.

“I don’t want to say very much about that except to say that it was a very difficult time and we are a family. And we’ll always be a family. And we’ll get through this time and hopefully be a stronger family for it.”

