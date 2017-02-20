Norman Reedus’ Daryl Petitions Ezekiel For War: ‘The Walking Dead’ Fight Back

The Walking Dead with Norman Reedus and Andrew Lincoln is making a powerful comeback in the ratings and the plot. Norman’s Daryl Dixon is forever finished with being oppressed. Daryl, Michonne, Maggie, and Rick have had their fill and then some. Now Daryl and Rick are ready to show other would-be heroes how it is done.

Norman Reedus and Andrew Lincoln agreed with fans that Season 7A was no fun, according to this Inquisitr article. It was excruciating for the cast and certainly no fun for viewers who love their The Walking Dead characters and could not stand to see them oppressed, but now Daryl, Rick, and the rest will rise up powerfully against Negan’s oppression.

The Walking Dead Season 7 presents an age old, present day, and apparently post-apocalyptic scenario. Has there ever been a time when people didn’t find themselves oppressed and have to fight back fiercely to keep themselves from being starved out, beat down, and murdered, at least somewhere on the planet? Apparently, The Walking Dead’s zombie apocalypse is no exception.

Norman Reedus and Andrew Lincoln fans could not tolerate seeing their favorite characters beat down by the powerful bully dictator Negan, played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Ratings dropped to lows not seen since the third season.

The Walking Dead fans literally could not stand to watch Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Negan prove that even in the zombie apocalypse, controlling evil dictators with nefarious plans will behave worse than the zombies.

Fans ached to see Norman Reedus and Andrew Lincoln as Daryl Dixon and Rick Grimes fight back. They longed to see their heroes display more zombie killing skills. Well in The Walking Dead 7B, there is more zombie action, and a lot less of that slow moving hopeless grind.

Norman Reedus and Andrew Lincoln fans got bored and maybe a bit depressed with the all too real feeling of oppression. Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan has been starving out the grass roots communities, interfering with their ability to work, making it impossible build up their communities and taking all the incentives out of life.

The Walking Dead with Norman Reedus and Andrew Lincoln is about to have a post-apocalyptic French Revolution style overthrow in response. Hopefully, they are not going to just talk about it for a century or so either. They are now gathering alliances and resources for “all-out war” with Negan and the Saviors.

The Walking Dead fan base responded quickly. Episode 9 attracted 15.9 million viewers in live plus three days, according to Forbes. Norman Reedus and Andrew Lincoln were likewise happy with season 7B, which is far less oppressive in feel because Rick Grimes, Daryl Dixon, Michonne, and Maggie are going to be fighting back. For now, though, they are paying lip service to Negan’s henchmen as they gather strength.

Norman Reedus and Andrew Lincoln fans can watch The Walking Dead episodes here at AMC to get caught up on what is going on. Certainly, a lot of people missed 7A episodes, so anyone who wants a quick catch up can view the episodes. For a limited time, viewers can check out the mid-season premiere for free and without logging in.

Even The Walking Dead’s harshest critics are happy with the second half of Season 7, so far. Forbes, who felt the Season 7 premiere went too far and that the remainder of 7A was too much like the comic book, is applauding Season 7B, Episode 9.

Norman Reedus did not enjoy having to force himself into the dark mood required in order to play the role of Daryl Dixon as a naked and tortured prisoner as explained in the Inquisitr. It was very difficult and dispiriting to his naturally nonconformist psyche. Likewise, his fans had trouble watching Norman Reedus get punked down.

The Walking Dead was highly praised by Forbes for going off script from the graphic novel by Robert Kirkman for Season 7 B.

“The Walking Dead is often at its best when it goes off-script from the comics. One of my complaints about Season 7 so far, something that might help explain a general lack of enthusiasm from fans and dipping ratings, is that it’s almost adapted the comics too well.”

Norman Reedus’ character Daryl Dixon was not in the graphic novel and that has been the most successful departure from the comics so far. The Terminus and their cannibalistic villains were not in the comic either, nor did The Wolves ever invade Alexandria in the comics.

The Walking Dead should, therefore, be better off for adding the recently introduced young people who dwell at a garbage dump, according to Forbes. Whether they will, in the long run, be friend or foe, at least they are another wild card, and there are a lot of them, so it’s like a couple of decks of wild cards getting thrown into the mix.

Norman Reedus as Daryl was left at the Kingdom in Episode 9 to persuade Ezekiel to join Rick’s group in the war against Negan and the Saviors. Sadly, this meant Daryl Dixon missed meeting the garbage dump’s inhabitants.

Norman Reedus gets his crossbow in Episode 10. This is definitely a sign that everything is getting better.

The Walking Dead’s Episode 10 shows Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon and Richard of The Kingdom plotting to coerce King Ezekiel to join the war against the Saviors, but there are just some things Daryl will not do. Sickened by Richard’s ruthless plot, which involved getting Carol killed, Daryl puts his foot down, didn’t allow it, and then returns to Hill Top.

The Walking Dead’s mid-season premiere set off a completely different outlook for the cast of characters. Now they are plotting Negan’s demise carefully and rationally. They are making allies among the various communities they are discovering and gathering weapons to fight back with. TWD is becoming a real logic and strategy lesson.

Norman Reedus, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and Andrew Lincoln are really already on break, having completed The Walking Dead Season 7, even before the season premiere aired. Norman, Jeffrey, and Andrew are convinced that fans will like The Walking Dead 7B, far better than Season 7A.

The Walking Dead took a big risk, and it was somewhat predictable that the fans were going to dislike the turn of events that was 7A. Now the plot is quickly reigning the momentum. There was a sequence of substantial zombie action in Episode 9, which is really what it takes to satisfy the zombie loving fans. Most of all, though, the attitudes have changed.

Norman Reedus is spending the offseason working on his “Ride with Norman Reedus” summer show. Reedus has been spotted in Palm Springs, according to The Desert Sun and in Banning, according to the SB Sun. There is even official documentation of Norman Reedus’ Banning visit.

“Ride with Norman Reedus sought a filming permit from the Inland Empire Film Commission for a location shoot at the privately-owned Museum of Pinball on South Hathaway Street in Banning for five hours on Wednesday afternoon.”

Ride with Norman Reedus has been a huge hit for AMC, though not yet quite as big as The Walking Dead. The Walking Dead had risen from its first season obscurity to become the most watched show on television before Season 7 at least. Now with viewers back and the plot back on track, there is once again a bright future for AMC’s The Walking Dead.

Norman Reedus and Andrew Lincoln brought zombie action back to The Walking Dead in Season 7B and fans rejoice.

