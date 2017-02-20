WWE News: Here’s Why John Cena Lost the WWE Title After Only Two Weeks

At the WWE Royal Rumble, John Cena defeated AJ Styles and became only the second man to win sixteen WWE World Titles in wrestling history, but his title reign only last for two weeks for a specific reason. At the WWE Elimination Chamber PPV, Cena lost the WWE Championship. It was eventually won by Bray Wyatt for his first title reign, and it looks like he will be heading into Wrestlemania 33 with WWE’s richest prize.

There is a lot of speculation about who Bray Wyatt will be facing on the grandest stage of them all. A match with Randy Orton seemed imminent, but The Viper is refusing to face Wyatt for the WWE Title at the event because of their kinship. This week’s edition of SmackDown will determine the new No. 1 Contender for the opportunity to face Wyatt. As of this writing, the favorite to win the match on Tuesday has been revealed.

However, the Battle Royal will be more of a distraction, and a red herring and Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt is still being planned for Wrestlemania. Obviously, WWE officials have a plan. Otherwise, Cena wouldn’t have dropped the WWE Championship to Wyatt after only holding it for two weeks. In fact, John Cena dropping the title to Wyatt was pivotal because WWE officials made the title change for a specific reason.

According to a new report, the reason why John Cena won the WWE Title from AJ Styles at the WWE Royal Rumble was specifically to put over Bray Wyatt. Apparently, Cena was a huge supporter of Bray winning his first WWE Championship. It’s also being reported that Cena was insistent about putting over Wyatt himself.

John Cena defeating AJ Styles at the WWE Royal Rumble was historic. Some people are concerned that the importance of the title win was diminished by the title reign being short. The biggest rumor regarding John Cena’s creative plans for Wrestlemania is that he’ll be teaming with Nikki Bella against The Miz and Maryse in what maybe Bella’s final match. It’s being reported that he will take a hiatus shortly after Wrestlemania.

John Cena didn’t need to be the WWE Champion for long. WWE officials just wanted a historic moment for the WWE Royal Rumble. It was a means to an end to finally put over Bray Wyatt as the WWE Champion. A lot of people have complained about Cena “burying” Wyatt during their feud around Wrestlemania 30, but there is no denying that Cena has put over Wyatt now. AJ Styles did the same, and Randy Orton is the next in line.

Randy Orton’s character had new life on WWE television after he joined The Wyatt Family. Originally, he wanted to join the stable because he wanted to be a part of the most dominant group in WWE. As a result of his time in the tro[, Luke Harper has been elevated to the next level, and Bray Wyatt is the WWE Champion.

Orton’s run with The Wyatt Family has been extremely successful for everyone. After the match with Brock Lesnar, WWE officials were impressed with Orton’s handling of the situation. He was rewarded with the win in the ‘Royal Rumble’ match and a WWE Title match on the grandest stage of them all. After Wrestlemania 33 is over, Bray Wyatt will be a top guy in WWE. Win or lose; there are more WWE Title reigns in his future.

John Cena losing the WWE Championship to Bray Wyatt at the WWE Elimination Chamber was a means to an end. On paper, AJ Styles could have held the title until the PPV. However, the WWE Universe has been defending Bray Wyatt for a few years now. They blamed Cena for derailing his career. However, people will remember that John Cena put over Bray Wyatt himself as he became the WWE Champion for the first time only two weeks after he made history. In that way, Cena’s sixteenth WWE title reign was very important.

[Featured Image by WWE]