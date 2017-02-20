Is Ariel Winter Photoshopping Her Bikini Pics On Instagram? [Rumor]

Is Ariel Winter Photoshopping her bikini pics on Instagram?

That’s the latest accusation lobbed at Winter, the 19-year-old actress famous for her role as Alex Dunphy on TV’s Modern Family. The rumor that Ariel ‘shops her online bikini pics was apparently ignited by some eagle-eyed Instagram sleuths who seemingly thought Winter’s suggestive social media snaps were just too good to be true.

Would Ariel Winter actually alter her bikini pics on Instagram? Some celebrity gossip sites reportedly think so. Other television personalities such as Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Charlotte Crosby are often charged with digitally enhancing their online images. Do you think Winter’s racy bikini snaps are being Photoshopped?

According to The Hollywood Gossip, Ariel Winter’s Instagram pics may be Photoshopped. As reported by the celebrity rag, a few of Ariel’s 2.9 million Instagram followers purportedly thought something was amiss in a sultry shot of the actress’ bare bikini bottom being hoisted on high by her boyfriend, actor Levi Meaden.

“[T]o paraphrase Spider-Man’s dead uncle, with great boob selfies comes great scrutiny, and given the level of pervy obsession devoted to Winter’s pics, it’s not surprising that her fans are quick to notice if anything is amiss.”

The celebrity news site goes on to state that this is not this first time Ariel Winter has been thought to ‘shop her Instagram bikini pics. Without offering any specific Photoshopping allegations, the source apparently thinks that Ariel routinely goes out of her way to digitally alter her many self-posted bikini photos.

???? @jackgriffo ???? A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Jan 6, 2017 at 7:49pm PST

In the past, Ariel has received praise for releasing untouched photos that display her breast reduction surgery scars, as was the case for a recent photoshoot in Self magazine. Why would Winter go to all the trouble of Photoshopping her body for a few Instagram pics? Do you think Ariel’s online bikini pics are altered?

This isn’t exactly the newest Ariel Winter news. The rumor that Ariel ‘shops her Instagram bikini pics has been bandied about before. In January, British celeb mag OK! alleged that Winter racked up a “Photoshop Fail” after an apparently cropped image of the actress’ legs was posted on Ariel’s Instagram.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Ariel has recently been keeping busy with current boyfriend Levi in Australia. On Sunday, the starlet posted a photo on Instagram of her smiling at her actor beau while he held a snake aloft. Apparently taken at a zoo, Winter is seen smiling at both Meaden and the starstruck serpent.

By Sunday evening, Ariel had posted yet another Instagram pic of her and Levi’s Australian escapades. This time, the adventurous snap appears to show Winter and Meaden alongside the Outback’s most famous marsupial, a kangaroo. No word yet on if Ariel will bring her cute new roo friend back to the States.

She wanted us all to do Blue Steel but we weren't down. #selfie @tarongazoo A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Feb 19, 2017 at 3:12pm PST

It would seem that Winter has yet to post a new bikini pic from her latest activities in the land Down Under. Has Ariel possibly been alerted to the latest Photoshopping rumors leveled at her? Perhaps the actress is now slowing her roll. Maybe Ariel Winter’s admirers will be rewarded with a new bikini shot later this week.

Regardless, go ahead and enjoy the below video of some nostalgic Ariel Winter bikini pics. As the presented photos are candid snaps from TMZ, it’s doubtful the shots comprised are Photoshopped. Some food for thought, though: The included pics were taken in 2016, shortly after Ariel Winter turned 18.

Do you think Ariel Winter is ‘shopping her Instagram pics? Would you even care if the Modern Family actress digitally enhances her online photos? Let us know what you think about Ariel Winter, her boyfriend Levi Meaden, that cute kangaroo, and the sultry starlet’s rumored Photoshop scandal in the comments section below.

