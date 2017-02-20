‘American Horror Story’ Season 7 To Cast Kathy Bates As ‘Trump’ Character?

American Horror Story Season 7 has yet to get a title but rumors about it are already swirling, especially after creator Ryan Murphy announced the theme for the upcoming new installment of the anthology.

In an interview during Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Murphy revealed that he plans to create the next season of AHS in the likeness of “The Entirety of 2016,” per the Huffington Post. After double-checking whether or not the show’s creator is joking, the outlet then realized that he plans on spinning the highly controversial 2016 United States presidential election into a terrifying season.

“Well, I don’t have a title. But the season that we begin shooting in June is going to be about the election that we just went through,” was Murphy’s exact words. He then added his belief that American Horror Story Season 7 “will be interesting for a lot of people” because of this theme.

When asked whether he will be adding a “Trump” character, Murphy simply said: “Maybe.” With that in mind, speculations of Murphy adding a character akin to current POTUS Donald Trump began to emerge with a couple of news outlets speculating on who is best fit to play the role.

Aside from theme itself, Quartz believes that American Horror Story Season 7 will gain higher viewership if a woman was cast for the role—specifically Kathy Bates.

According to the outlet, Bates has already appeared in six seasons of AHS and have been critically-acclaimed for playing the real-life socialite and alleged serial killer from New Orleans Madame LaLaurie in American Horror Story: Coven.

Bates also played “The Butcher” and Agnes Mary Winstead (the schizophrenic actress who re-enacts The Butcher) in 2016’s American Horror Story: Roanoke.

Although there has been no confirmation yet, Quartz explained that casting Bates for Season 7 was pretty much a done deal and should also mean that she will play the AHS version of Donald Trump.

If she does, it won’t be the first unconventional casting decision for the anthology, the outlet added. Apparently, showrunners decided to cast Lady Gaga for a major role in Season 5 called American Horror Story: Hotel.

While there has been very little information on American Horror Story Season 7, speculations about its plot are abundant, including one implying that the show will portray the White House to be haunted.

One interesting storyline throws in the legend about Abraham’s Lincoln’s ghost, which is said to have been wandering around the halls of the 217-year-old mansion since his demise.

Another theory Quartz cited was the inclusion of a “Demon Trump.” According to the outlet, the story may include a demon hunter known as Hillary Clinton who goes on a quest to rid the U.S. of evil who happens to possess Donald Trump.

“One logical explanation for Donald Trump’s erratic behavior: He’s possessed by demonic forces,” the outlet added, thereby alluding to the controversial 2016 U.S. presidential elections.

Citing Murphy’s statement, Quartz further analyzed that American Horror Story Season 7 “about” the election will “metaphorically” portray what the Americans went through during the eventful presidential race.

Many people might think that having the election as a theme for FX’s famous thriller anthology would make perfect sense considering that its plots have been based on horrors of real-life.

“In its six seasons so far, Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story series has centered around a haunted house, an asylum for the criminally insane, a touring freak show, an isolated farmhouse, a supernatural hotel and the hometown of a coven of witches,” the Los Angeles Times said in a report.

“So it makes perfect sense that the seventh season of the horror-themed show will look at the 2016 presidential contest.”

Of course, there are still those who are rendered speechless by the thought, including Andy Cohen who first heard the information.

