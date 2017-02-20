‘Rick And Morty’ Season 3 Release Date: Will It Premiere In April?

Rick and Morty Season 3’s release date remains unclear and fans are already worried about the state of the development. The creators originally promised a late 2016 launch, but it seems they went back to the drawing board. Now, the best guess anyone could make is that the cartoon series will come back in April. Why so?

Mr. Poopybutthole Said It First, But We Didn’t Listen

The funny little guy already told us what to expect at the end of the Rick and Morty Season 2 finale. As can be seen in the video below, he clearly tells the audience to come back in a year and a half or even longer. Watch it yourself so we know we aren’t taking crazy pills.

The episode, titled “The Wedding Squanchers,” was released in October 2015. If we’re to believe the dependable Mr. Poopybutthole, the earliest date we can expect Rick and Morty Season 3 to premiere is in April 2017. And as the yellow person noted, it may be launched even later.

According to iDigitalTimes, April 2 and 9 are likely release dates as Rick and Morty episodes are typically released on a Sunday. April 4, exactly 18 months from October 4, 2015, is also likely, but it’s assumed that Mr. Poopybutthole did not literally mean a year and a half from that date.

Fans were previously led on by co-creator Dan Harmon when he shared his optimistic beliefs that the next season would be ready in time for a late 2016 release. They couldn’t be any more wrong, and now they aren’t offering any more details in fear of unintentionally planting false hopes.

What’s The Cause Of The Delay?

It can be guessed Harmon and the team really thought they could pull a surprise and release Rick and Morty Season 3 earlier than Mr. Poopybutthole’s forecast, but he did something wrong that resulted to the air date being pushed back, ScreenRant reports.

“I don’t have a release date for Season 3. It’s not that I know it and I’m not allowed to say it; it’s [Adult Swim’s] domain. What I will tell you is it’s late because of us, it’s late because of me.”

It’s unknown what exactly he did to cause the delay, but going by the tone of his statement, it’s a serious matter.

“If Justin were here he’d agree. He and I would go, ‘Yeah, we f—–d up,’ and it’s hard to put your finger on how we f—-d up. Rick and Morty keeps taking longer and longer to write, and I don’t know why.”

Can Rick and Morty Hit An April Launch Date?

We’re almost at the end of February, so we’re only a month away from April. As details on the development are scarce, there’s no telling whether the staff is now getting Rick and Morty ready to air on television again, or they’re still cramming to finish the episodes.

As far as we can tell, they’re still drawing it – as “rapped” by Harmon in one of his most recent interviews.

“They’re drawing it / They’re drawing it / They’re drawing it

“Here’s how cartoons work / First, you write them / Then you draw them for a really long time / Everything needs to be on paper / So you can see it / So if all I do is write it and then put it on TV / It will look like a script”

Harmon definitely needs to work on his rhymes, but at least he’s honest about Rick and Morty‘s status.

While we can’t still pinpoint a release date, at least we know that it is releasing soon. It shouldn’t take another year to complete and if April is the correct guess, then expect to hear more from Adult Swim in the coming weeks.

Don’t worry though, as production supervisor Mark Van Ee assured us that we will love Rick and Morty Season 3 when it’s finally released – whenever that is.

