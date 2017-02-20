‘Breitbart’s’ Milo Yiannopoulos Defends Pedophilia, Praises Priest Sex With Boys

Just as the American Conservative Union announces Breitbart’s Milo Yiannopoulos as its keynote speaker, a video surfaces of Yiannopoulos defending pedophilia and speaking in praise of priests having sex with boys. Yiannopoulos, who is hardly a traditional conservative will headline at CPAC. Yiannopoulos has been highly critical of people trying to ban his free speech.

But free speech has gotten Milo Yiannopoulos kicked off of Twitter after various misogynist rants, says the Inquisitr. Yiannopoulos has shared his dislike for women and called Leslie Jones, one of the stars of SNL, a variety of names, including gorilla. The name calling and disrespect got so bad that Terry Moran of ABC called Milo an idiot. Yiannopoulos said he had to become gay because he found women so repulsive.

But the move to make Milo Yiannopoulos the keynote speaker at CPAC is being criticized not only because he advocates homosexuality, but also because a video has surfaced of Yiannopoulos speaking favorably about pedophilia, says The Blaze. Yiannopoulos is seen as one of the leaders of the alt-right movement, supported by Trump advisor Steve Bannon, like Yiannopoulos, part of Breitbart.

Jonah Goldbert, a senior editor for the conservative magazine National Review, has expressed what many are feeling, by questioning the Yiannopoulos invitation. His is calling having Milo as the keynote speaker “sad and disappointing.”

But ACU chairman Matt Schlapp is doubling down and says that he believes that conservatives need to hear Milo Yiannopoulos’ views on free speech.

“An epidemic of speech suppression has taken over college campuses. Milo has exposed their liberal thuggery and we think free speech includes hearing Milo’s important perspective.”

But many people are very concerned, after hearing Yiannopoulos say that people are getting hung up on labels when it comes to adults having sex with children.

“In the homosexual world, particularly, some of those relationships between younger boys and older men — the sort of ‘coming of age’ relationship — those relationships in which those older men help those young boys discover who they are and give them security and safety and provide them with love and a reliable, sort of rock, where they can’t speak to their parents.”

But in the video, the other person says that it all sounds like molestation.

“It sounds like molestation to me. It sounds like Catholic priest molestation to me.”

But Yiannopoulos defends it, saying that he personally learned a lot from sex with priests.

“But you know what? I’m grateful for Father Michael. I wouldn’t give nearly such good [oral sex] if it wasn’t for him.”

Yiannopoulos confirms that he had a sexual relationship with a priest when he was 14.

Yiannopoulos also defended himself via a Facebook post, saying he does “not support pedophilia. Period.”

But many conservatives are saying that they do not want Milo Yiannopoulos as a speaker for CPAC, says the Daily Caller. But Yiannopoulos says that people are misunderstanding what he said on the video. Milo says having been molested as a teenager, he uses gallows humor to speak about pedophilia.

“The videos do not show what people say they show. I did joke about giving better [oral sex] as a result of clerical sexual abuse committed against me when I was a teen. If I choose to deal in an edgy way on an internet livestream with a crime I was the victim of that’s my prerogative. It’s no different to gallows humor from AIDS sufferers.”

Yiannopoulos said that he misspoke when he used the term “boy” when saying it was okay for men to have sex with boys.

“I did say that there are relationships between younger men and older men that can help a young gay man escape from a lack of support or understanding at home. That’s perfectly true and every gay man knows it. But I was not talking about anything illegal and I was not referring to pre-pubescent boys,” Milo said. “I shouldn’t have used the word ‘boy’ when I talked about those relationships between older men and younger gay men.”

Do you think that Milo Yiannopoulos used speech that advocated pedophilia and sex between priests and children?

