Will Batman’s Former Robin Nightwing Come To The CW?

Some people are asking themselves if Nightwing night be coming to The CW at some point in the future. Casual comic book fans will know Dick Grayson as trusty sidekick Robin. Of course, in the cinematic versions of the character, he has often spelled franchise doom, but a TV version with his older alter ego Nightwing might just work.

As reported by Movie Pilot, Nightwing came into being after Grayson became angry with Batman in the comics and choose to go his own way as a costumed vigilante. To do so, he also chose to move from Batman’s shadow in Gotham to Bludhaven. Bludhaven is a sister city of Gotham, but in many ways even darker and more sinister.

Many times in the comics and the animated series and movies, Nightwing and Batman are shown either at odds or not working together well. On the other hand, they are sometimes able to get past their old differences and work as a team again.

On these occasions, there is often a major villain to be dealt with that requires the whole Batman family. Then the new Robin, whoever that happens to be, and Batgirl will join in as well. Even Alfred sometimes plays a part.

Arrow Hints at Nightwing

Arrow, the show that started The CW DC universe, loves to drop Easter Eggs and hints about other characters that are just off screen. For instance, there have been frequent references to Ferris Air, an aircraft company that is closely tied to the Green Lantern Hal Jordan.

In the same way, the show has several times hinted that the Batman universe might be around. Mentions of Bludhaven have cropped up often. So maybe this is how they will get Nightwing in The CW.

The Flash and Nightwing

On the Flash, there was also an Earth 2 reference to Batman – and by extension Nightwing – when the phone of that universe’s Barry Allen show all the names of the Justice League members, including Bruce [Wayne]. Perhaps Nightwing will be introduced from an alternate reality then.

In fact, Supergirl has also had references to Batman when she mentions a crazy vigilante her cousin had worked with. This was when she was criticizing the idea of working with one herself.

This masked vigilante with lots of issues has to be Batman, so maybe Nightwing comes from Supergirl’s Earth to Earth 1 to work with the CW heros.

Of course, it might not be that Nightwing would immediately get his on show on The CW. They could instead choose to add him to one of the other teams to try him out first to see how audiences like him.

Then the question becomes: Which show’s team should he be added to? While Arrow might seem like a natural fit for Nightwing, he might work well with the Legends of Tomorrow as well.

The Flash and Supergirl just don’t seem like the right place for Batman’s angry adopted son. Supergirl already has a vigilante with the Guardian, while The Flash has already added too many team members in the last two years. Another one would just be confusing.

But Legends of Tomorrow tends to rely on the kind of bare knuckle brawling that Nightwing could clearly bring to the table. He would probably work great with White Canary.

Featured Image by The CW]