Daymond John Had Ulterior Motives For Considering A Job On ‘Shark Tank’

If you’re a fan of seeing Daymond John on Shark Tank, you can thank at least one person: Mark Burnett. The famed reality show producer, who brought Survivor, The Voice and Celebrity Apprentice to the airwaves, asked to meet with John as he was putting together a team of panelists for what would become Shark Tank. But John took the meeting with another idea in mind.

As the founder of FUBU told the Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit, John fancied a few new reality show ideas of his own, and relished the opportunity to pitch them to one of the industry’s most successful hitmakers. John never thought Shark Tank would work — who would be interested in a show about business negotiations? — but the chance to talk shop would come around only rarely.

So John agreed to try out things in the Tank, but had those brilliant ideas in his back pocket — and planned to have them in front of Burnett in short order.

“I said, ‘Okay, I will go out there and shoot the show, but I need to be able to pitch Mark Burnett three of my ground-breaking television ideas if I do.”

Unfortunately, those ideas landed with a heavy thud when presented to Burnett, something in retrospect John does not particularly mind. He described the encounter as occurring over a meal.

“I pitch Mark Burnett my ideas. We had eggs and bacon. Before he finishes his eggs, he shot down all three of my ideas. Now that I think of it, they were crappy.”

[Featured image by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images]