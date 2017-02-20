Star Wars VIII: ‘The Last Jedi’ Fan Theory On Rey’s Lineage Is Mindblowing

There’s a new theory making the rounds on the internet about who Rey’s father is, and it’s definitely mindblowing. Benecio Del Toro was recently announced as joining the cast of Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi. His character was revealed to be nicknamed as “The Man in Black,” which characterizes him as a dangerous and unknown quantity. Some theories have him as being related to Boba Fett, but it’s also been theorized that Benecio Del Toro will be playing Ezra Bridger, a well known character from the Rebels television show.

If that’s true, then according to Darth Hodor on the popular Fan Theory Reddit page, Rey’s father will be none other than Ezra.

Theories about Rebels currently has Ezra and Kanan joining Luke’s new Jedi Academy at the end of the television series’ run. According to the theory written by Darth Hodor, Ezra falls to the Dark Side and Snoke’s manipulations. Together, the two of them work to start manipulating the New Academy starting with Ben Solo. Luke sees what is happening and leaves Rey on Jakku to hide her from Ezra. In revenge for this, Ezra destroys the Jedi Academy as part of the Knights of Ren.

How Would That Even Work?

The reason why this theory works is because it sets up The Last Jedi as the traditional middle episode of the Star Wars trilogies, the veritable darkness before the light episode. Consider how Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones and Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back left the heroes at a dark place before the overall victories in Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith and Star Wars Episode VI:Return of the Jedi. Think of how amazing The Last Jedi would be if it ends with Rey following her father, Ezra, and falling to the Dark Side, which is exactly what Darth Hodor theorizes. As the redditor wrote,

“The reason I really like this theory is it allows for a “double fall” in Episode VIII. It sets up Rey’s fall to the dark side (which could be incredible if pulled off correctly) and Kylo Ren is already poised for a redemption arc of his own (a “fall” to the light). This would set up a fantastic finale between these two characters in Episode IX.”

Of course, this theory flies in the face of another more widely accepted fan theories about Rey’s lineage.

What About Rey As A Kenobi?

The most popular one, of course, is that Rey is the long lost daughter of Obi-wan Kenobi. One key to this theory is Rey’s British accent. The only good guys in the Star Wars universe with British accents are Obi-Wan and Rey. There’s also the scenes where Rey is sneaking around Starkiller Base. These scenes are extremely reminiscent of Obi-Wan doing the same thing on board the Death Star.

JJ Abrams, the director of The Force Awakens, said that Rey’s solitude is a key to her origin. That could point to how Obi-wan was introduced in A New Hope, as a hermit living alone in the wastes of Tattooine.

The way that Luke’s old lightsaber reacts to her leads many to believe that it means that Rey is another Skywalker; however, remember who gave Luke the lightsaber in A New Hope. That was Obi-Wan Kenobi. As the new trilogy is closely mirroring the original trilogy, it would make a weird sense of closure to have the lightsaber returned to a Kenobi.

Additionally, Obi-Wan was Luke’s original trainer. Now Luke has the chance to return the favor to a Kenobi by training Rey in the ways of the Jedi. Also, the name of the new movie, The Last Jedi, is also a key point. At the beginning of A New Hope, Obi-Wan Kenobi was the last Jedi. Perhaps now, at the end of Episode VIII, Rey will also inherit that mantle.

[Featured Image by Lucasfilms]