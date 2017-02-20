Chris Brown Party Tour Revealed

Chris Brown has announced that his next tour, The Party Tour, will be with 50 Cent, French Montana, Fabolous, O.T. Genasis, Kap G, and Casanova. This group of rappers have not yet announced when or where they will be touring yet.

In Chris Brown’s Instagram post he states “DATES COMING ASAP!!!! Whens the last time you’ve been to a show/concert and have actually been entertained??? I’ll wait…!! DON’T PLAY YOURSELF. WE COMING and @casanova_2x on the tour too”

DATES COMING ASAP!!!!@casanova_2x on tour too USA ???????? DATES COMING A post shared by @chrisbrownofficial on Feb 17, 2017 at 9:29pm PST

Chris Brown fans are looking forward to having him tour once again, especially since he has not been touring lately. In 2016, Chris Brown only performed a total of three times. All of the performances supported his then-upcoming album, Royalty, which came out in December 2016.

Chris Brown’s last tour was in 2015, for his One Hell of a Nite Tour. This tour featured Migos, Fetty Wap, French Montana, Omarion, and Kid Ink. French Montana and Chris Brown just can’t seem to get enough of each other. They are partnering up again for Chris Brown’s 2017 Party Tour

50 Cent and French Montana have quite a history with each other, The fact that they both will be touring together with Chris Brown is certainly fascinating. Both 50 Cent and French Montana had a few back and forth targeted Instagram videos at each other, started by French Montana. This led to a few more dramatic exchanges over social media, but has since fizzled out. Since this happened in 2015, hopefully this is all just water under the bridge, and the two infamous rappers can tour together without any drama.

Twitter was the same platform that Chris Brown used to announce his new single, Party. This song also features Usher and Gucci Mane, both well-known, chart-topping R&B/hip-hop artists.

Chris Brown’s The Party Tour is named after his new single, Party. This single will be on his upcoming album that is scheduled to come out later this year. This album, Heartbreak on a Full Moon, is a much anticipated album in the R&B/hip-hop arena. It will be Chris Brown’s eighth solo album.

Fans are hoping that the upcoming album Heartbreak on a Full Moon will be even better than his last album, Royalty. His last album was chosen for the #3 spot on Billboard 200.

R&B/hip-hop concerts are not as prevalent as pop concerts, and R&B/hip-hop fans are desperate for a good show. Anticipating that Chris Brown will be able to keep his word to fans, they will surely be entertained during this next tour.

It is anticipated that Chris Brown’s Party tour will start after his alleged ‘fight’ with Soulja Boy, with fans eager to see if the fight will actually happen in May 2017. As of February 2, 2017 the fight was still scheduled to happen. Rumors say that the fight will happen in Dubai, but this has not been confirmed. Soulja Boy claims that he is waiting on Chris Brown to sign the contract for the fight. The pair have been going back and forth on Instagram to announce the steps they are taking in anticipation of the fight. Do you think this fight will delay Chris Brown’s Party Tour?

