Kenya Moore Says Porsha Williams A Copycat And Phaedra Parks Friendship Over

The latest The Real Housewives of Atlanta episode featured an epic showdown between Porsha Williams and Kandi Burruss. The two women volleyed accusations against one another, including claims of lesbianism, sex dungeons and cheating. As the latest episode aired on Sunday night, Kenya Moore, who was once physically attacked by Porsha during a reunion show, accused Porsha of lying about Kandi. Kenya also accused Porsha of being her copycat. More surprisingly, Kenya also revealed that her friendship with Phaedra Parks has deteriorated yet again.

As the latest episode aired on Sunday night, Kenya accused someone of stealing her look.

“B**ch stole my look LOL #RHOA #singleblackfemale”

When a viewer asked Kenya who she was talking about, another viewer said that it was Porsha. The viewer attached a screenshot of Porhsa’s interview look that was similar to one of Kenya’s looks.

When another viewer agreed that Porsha did steal Kenya’s look, Kenya outright called Porsha a copycat.

Kenya also had something to say about Porsha’s relationship with Todd Stewart. Kenya apparently believes that Porsha’s relationship story line with Todd, with whom she’s currently shown as being in a relationship and contemplating having a child with, was made up just for the show. Kenya re-tweeted a viewer’s tweet that pointed out how everyone accuses Kenya of having a fake relationship, in reference to her now-ex Matt Jordan, but doesn’t say anything about Porsha doing the same thing. Kenya also re-tweeted a viewer’s tweet that accused Porsha of being in a fake relationship as well as copying Kenya for her confessional looks.

When it comes to Porsha’s claims about Kandi Burruss, that Kandi was in a seven-year relationship with a woman, has a sex dungeon in her home, slept around with R&B groups, and allows her husband Todd Tucker to cheat on her, and Kandi’s denial of all those claims, Kenya made it clear that she believes Kandi over Porsha by tweeting that she’s Team Kandi.

Whose side are you after tonight's EXPLOSIVE episode? ???? #RHOA #TeamKandi #TeamPorsha #LesbianGate #OOP A post shared by The Real Housewives of Atlanta (@therealhousewivesofatlanta) on Feb 19, 2017 at 7:14pm PST

Kenya also pointed out how Porsha’s forgetfulness over what she said is an indication that she’s lying.

If you tell the truth you never have to remember what you said #RHOA — KENYA MOORE (@KenyaMoore) February 20, 2017

Porsha Williams wasn’t the only co-star Kenya Moore criticized as the latest The Real Housewives of Atlanta episode aired. Kenya insulted both Porsha and Phaedra Parks by tweeting that they can only talk about sex and foolishness. Kenya further dubbed Porsha and Phaedra “Wack and Wack,” a riff of the “Frick and Frack” nickname that they’ve given themselves.

They only talk about sex and foolishness #wackandwack #RHOA — KENYA MOORE (@KenyaMoore) February 20, 2017

When a viewer expressed confusion over Kenya’s tweet since the current episodes show Kenya and Phaedra being friends, after having gotten closer after Kenya participated in Phaedra’s children camp in Flint, Kenya made it clear that viewers will see their relationship take a turn for the worse in the upcoming episodes. Kenya told the viewer to keep watching the show and in particular the mid-season trailer.

Check out the mid season trailer and keep watching ???? https://t.co/Y91IPZAS5B — KENYA MOORE (@KenyaMoore) February 20, 2017

During her appearance on Andy Cohen’s talk show Watch What Happens Live in January, Kenya made it clear that she was on Kandi’s side when asked whether she believed Phaedra’s claim that Kandi had sexual relations with Shamea Morton. Kenya not only pretty much called Phaedra, with whom she feuded with one previous seasons over Apollo Nida, a liar but also likened her to a greasy pig.

“Nothing surprises me anymore with these girls. You know Phaedra, she’s like a slippery, greased pig, you can’t catch her, you just can’t reel her in.”

Kenya added that Kandi has always told the truth while Phaedra has been caught lying several times.

“One thing I do know about Kandi is that she always tells the truth…but we’ve all caught Phaedra in several lies.”

A preview for next week’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta episode shows that viewers will see Kandi Burruss tell some of the other women, including Kenya Moore, what Porsha Williams accused her of. When Kenya and the others hear of the sex dungeon claim, they fall over in laughter and jokingly go look for it. On a more dramatic note, another preview shows that when the group is in Hawaii, Kandi gets so angry at Porsha that she threatens to get physical. Perhaps viewers will see Phaedra Parks help defend Porsha against Kandi while Kenya attacks Porsha on Kandi’s behalf?

[Featured Image by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images]