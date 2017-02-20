Little Mix: Will They Finally Break America?

The big question for Little Mix with their performances in America with Ariana Grande for her Dangerous Woman Tour has been whether or not Little Mix will “break” America.

In the past, opinion pieces about Little Mix and their success in America have been mixed. For example, in December, 2015, Guardian stated that Little Mix would not be touring America in 2016 because they felt they did not have a firm grasp on the audiences in America.

In particular, one of the reasons that critics say Americans did not like Little Mix as much as Asia, Australia, Europe, or their home country of the U.K. was due to their “90’s sound.”

Despite this, Little Mix decided that due to their extreme success as a chart topper in the U.K., they would give America another go.

Many Little Mix fans were both delighted and surprised when they announced in late 2016 that they would expand their “mini” Glory Days Tour over the winter to now include America as a guest of Ariana Grande.

As they announced their tour in late 2016, Little Mix was releasing Glory Days and it was soaring to the top of the U.K. charts — rivaling the Spice Girls.

The so-called “mini” tour Little Mix was in the middle of at the time included over 10 cities such as Amsterdam, Zurich, Switzerland; Milan, Italy; and Birmingham, U.K., and several more cities before the Jingle Bell Ball in London on December 3.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Little Mix decided to get American fans interested in the idea of seeing them on tour with Ariana Grande with a live performance on MTV in New York City, and they had live video on Facebook for anyone that could not attend.

It was also around this time that Little Mix posted a sincere video about potential goals they were setting for 2017, and Breaking America was one of their talking points.

In fact, Little Mix specifically stated they wanted to show as much love as possible to America.

The Little Mix tour with Ariana Grande started in Phoenix, Arizona, on February 2, and so far the reviews on Twitter from fans that saw the concert show that Little Mix is overwhelmingly popular in America.

On February 17, a Twitter user wrote that Little Mix’s concert in Tulsa, Oklahoma, was “amazing” and showed the ladies wearing new performance costumes.

Adding to this, a Little Mix fan from their Phoenix concert said “thank you the show was incredible.”

A Little Mix fan attending the Omaha, Nebraska, show raved “One of the BEST nights of my life in Omaha! Need a Little Mix US Tour soon!”

As far as “breaking” America, one new Little Mix fan from Las Vegas tweeted, “Um… Hi! I saw you guys live in Vegas and I’ve been playing Glory Days nonstop since.”

In addition to continuing their tour until April, Little Mix will also be performing for The Today Show twice in one day on February, according to rumors from Headline Planet.

Little Mix and Ariana Grande will end their collaboration in America at the final Dangerous Woman Tour performance on April 15, in Orlando, Florida.

Afterward, Little Mix’s European leg of their Glory Days Tour will begin on May 24, 2017, in Berlin, Germany.

Meanwhile, although they are currently on tour, there are some expectations that Little Mix could show up in the U.K. on February 22. Little Mix might accept an award at the 2017 Brit Awards.

Little Mix is in the running for Best British Group, Best British Single for “Shoutout To My Ex,” and Best British Artist Video for their song “Hair.”

Little Mix performed at the 2016 Brit Awards, but they will not be performing at this year’s ceremony. It is also unclear if all of the members of Little Mix will show up to accept an award if they win it.

Unfortunately, if Little Mix does go to the 2017 Brit Awards, they may have an awkward interaction with one of the band members’ exes.

Although he did not participate in the 2016 Brit Awards, this year, Perrie Edwards’ ex-boyfriend, Zayn Malik, will be showing up to potentially accept an award.

In another twist of fate, Zayn Malik and Little Mix will be competing in the same category for Best British Single.

