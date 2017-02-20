Teresa Giudice On Spending Spree After Paying Off Debt?

Teresa Giudice is allegedly spending crazy amounts of money for her daughters Melania and Gia. Just a couple of days after the Real Housewives of New Jersey star paid off her tax debts, a new report claimed that Teresa is back to her old habits, spending more money than she’s earning.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, after Teresa Giudice showed off the luxurious dress she got for her daughter’s communion, Real Housewives of New Jersey fans started to worry that Teresa is back to her outrageous spending habits. In January, Teresa also threw her daughter Gia a lavish sweet sixteen birthday party.

Milanias communion dress from @littlenikkis in Hohokus. Audrianna just designed her own dress for her first holy communion in May. She is so excited! Photo by @images_by_linda_marie A post shared by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on Feb 17, 2017 at 7:03am PST

If she continues spending her money like there’s no tomorrow, it might only be a matter of time until she ends up exactly where she was a few years ago.

“Clearly, Teresa is still spoiling her daughters even though she’s the only breadwinner in her family. Even though she just paid off a huge tax lien, many close friends and family members are worried that she might end up exactly where she was a few years ago if she doesn’t curb her spending.”

CDL held that Teresa Giudice has been accustomed to a certain kind of lifestyle, saying that the Real Housewives of New Jersey star is not used to modest living anymore. Teresa once said that she would never live in a pre-owned home because that would be “gross.”

In the last RHONJ reunion, the reality star also justified getting a brand new $90,000 Lexus when she was drowning in debt. Teresa insisted that she needed a car after returning home from prison. When Andy Cohen pointed out that she could have gotten a more sensible vehicle, she responded with a shady comment that pissed off some of the viewers.

“Would YOU drive a Ford?” Teresa asked Andy.

“If I owed a lot of money, yes” Andy replied.

But it did not take long before Teresa clarified her statement. On Instagram, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star posted a photo of her behind a Ford rental, she used while driving to Florida that week.

“We own Fords, they are great cars. Sometimes my delivery comes off wrong. I shouldn’t have said it like that and I’m sorry,” she explained.

Teresa Giudice also addressed the issue on her Bravo blog. The Turning the Tables author explained that she only responded with a snarky comment because she did not like Andy’s question. Since she came out of prison, Teresa revealed that everyone kept questioning her new car and it just rubbed her the wrong way.

“The reason I felt so defensive is because of all of the attention my car received when I came home from camp. Literally the day I came home people were taking about my car,” she wrote.

"Self-confidence is the foundation of all great success and achievement"! Photographed by @dkotinsky jeans from @robinsclosetboutique A post shared by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on Jan 30, 2017 at 6:24pm PST

Teresa added that she’s done apologizing for the mistakes she has done in the past. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star held that she has already served her sentence, paid back every cent she owned and is now ready to move forward.

As reported by TMZ, Teresa Giudice has completely paid up the six-figure tab she owed the government early February. The $414,588 restitution is part of her sentence for the fraud charges filed against her and husband Joe Giudice.

In 2014, Us Weekly reported that Real Housewives of New Jersey star had to give up 25 percent of her Bravo salary and a 2005 Maserati to help pay her debts. The government also reportedly took half the rent from the Giudice’s rental property in Lincoln Park, as well as some of the home furnishings from their house in Montville.

[Featured Image by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images]