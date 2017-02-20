Chrissy Teigen Says Asian Models Are Losing The Fight For Diversity

While many voices are being heard in the cry for more diversity, model Chrissy Teigen is sharing her disappointment over the failure of the modeling and filmmaking industries to include more Asian men and women. Teigen, who is proud of her Thai, German, and Norwegian nationalities, is always candid with her opinions, so it’s not surprising that the model is now criticizing the modeling industry in particular for failing to provide equal opportunities to Asian models. Chrissy, who is married to singer John Legend, joins a growing trend in celebrities calling out the entertainment industry for not practicing fairer practices.

Chrissy Teigen Says Asian Models Are Underrepresented

In covering Chrissy Teigen’s recent statements on the lack of diversity in the modeling community, Glamour points to the way in which Teigen has been proud of her own mixed ethnicity and the way in which it has helped her own career. While Teigen recognizes she has been fortunate, she may feel that she’s alone, when it comes to successful Asian models, because she’s still calling for more diversity in that area.

“I want it to be a normal thing to be able to see Asian models, and I think Asian models are really underrepresented in the industry, especially on the runways or in magazines,” said Teigen.

Chrissy’s thoughts weren’t just limited to the modeling industry. Ms. Teigen feels that Asians are dismissed out of hand far too easily, a problem compounded by the lack of Asian actors in Hollywood films. Chrissy hopes Hollywood will do away with the stereotypical roles for Asians and allow them to be cast as more prominent characters.

“I think it’s really important to start embracing people…seeing them in roles that are not necessarily ‘That Asian Girl’ or ‘That Asian Boy,'” says Ms. Teigen.

The model added that she would like to see more interracial relationships featuring Asians in the media, adding that she would like for that to become a more normal occurrence.

Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Don’t Want To Be Your Relationship Goals

While she speaks out for more diversity for Asian models, Teigen is, herself, appearing in this year’s Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition, which is something Chrissy told People was unnerving, because the opportunity came just 10 months after she had given birth. Teigen says she felt self-conscious, especially because she still had her belly line and stitches, but the model was quick to credit the Sports Illustrated photographers for putting her at ease.

“I think just my confidence level changed a lot, but once you get there and you see MJ [Day] rooting you on and this team of people just rooting you on, you’re happy to do it,” Chrissy added.

Speaking of pictures, Ms. Teigen shares much about her life with her social media followers, posting pictures of herself, husband John Legend, and their 10-month-old daughter, Luna. Chrissy’s openness has inspired her fans in unexpected ways with many leaving the #relationshipgoals hashtag in the comments section of her photos.

“I do think it’s kind of silly,” Teigen said. “I love being that way, because I love people looking up to somebody who has a relationship that’s enviable, of course. But also, the things they say it for are so stupid, like, we’ll be eating a burrito and someone will be like, ‘Relationship goals!’ and I’m like, ‘Go get a burrito? Just eat a burrito!’ ”

Chrissy admits to feeling divided about being a role model for the relationships of others. On the one hand, Teigen thinks people should aim higher in looking for things to emulate with their relationships. On the other hand, Teigen admits that she and Legend are flattered that so many people look up to them and try to capture what they have in their lives.

[Featured Image by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images]