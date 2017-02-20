Trevor Noah, Bill Maher, And John McCain: The Week In Donald Trump Bashing

Bashing Donald Trump has become some sort of sport. It especially comes from the left wing, but Republican politicians, such as John McCain, are speaking out against Donald Trump as well. Let’s take a look at this week’s Trump bashing highlights.

Trevor Noah

Perhaps Trevor Noah of The Daily Show has become the king of Donald Trump bashing. This week was no exception. According to the Huffington Post, Noah referred to Trump as a “putz.”

“Like many people, Trevor Noah is still shocked by President Donald Trump’s wacked-out press conference on Thursday. Not so much for the words that came out of the president’s mouth as for the message implied by his responses.”

“You have a president of a democracy who thinks press is only valid when they ask him easy questions. Questions that he likes. In fact, in his mind, he deserves it. What a putz!” Noah is quoted as saying.

Bill Maher

Most of the publicity from Maher’s show Real Time this weekend comes from his choice to allow Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos on his show. However, he also called out Donald Trump’s relationship with Russia by calling it the “worst political scandal in history.” The Independent has the news.

“A US political commentator has labelled Russia’s influence on the 2016 presidential elections as ‘the worst political scandal in American history.’ Bill Maher said he felt ‘an obligation’ to address allegations the Trump administration had held close ties with the Kremlin before Donald Trump took to the White House.”

The article adds that Maher also said America was hanging by a thread and labelled the Trump presidency a “clown show.”

Some of the commenters after the article agree with Maher’s assessment.

“It’s the fault of the stupid, indecent, Trump supporters who elected this racist buffoon Donald Trump, are the blame for all his blunders. If I had it my way, I’d punish the Trump supporters monetarily, and legally for releasing this sexually transmitted disease called Donald Trump on the world,” angrily claims Poopoosh.

John McCain

Even though John McCain is a Republican, he has often supported left wing causes such as immigration. As the Washington Post points out, McCain has compared Donald Trump to a dictator.

“Sen. John McCain spoke out Saturday in defense of the free press after President Trump lashed out against the news media several times over the past week, at one point declaring it ‘the enemy of the American People!’ the article points out, adding that McCain thinks Trump’s actions lead to how dictators get started.

“In other words, a consolidation of power. When you look at history, the first thing that dictators do is shut down the press. And I’m not saying that President Trump is trying to be a dictator. I’m just saying we need to learn the lessons of history,” McCain is quoted as saying.

McCain is referring to Trump’s condemnation of “fake news,” a term that’s been used to describe news reports or articles that lie or sensationalize facts for the purpose of generating page views or news program viewership. Many people have dismissed Trump’s attacks against the media as dumb, but Time says we shouldn’t completely dismiss what Trump has to say about the media as mere stupidity, especially since Trump knows how to play the game. The article notes that Trump filters out his criticism based on what media sources like him and the ones that criticize him.

It’s only the beginning of Donald Trump’s presidency. His supporters think that he will eventually win people over, and his detractors have massively disliked Donald Trump even before he set foot in the office. What is your opinion on Trump’s first month of the presidency? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

[Featured Image by Ty Wright/Getty Images]