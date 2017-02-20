‘Bachelor’ Spoilers: Rachel Lindsay Dishes On Devastating Fantasy Suite Breakup

Rachel Lindsay was confirmed as the Season 13 Bachelorette last week but fans have yet to see her very emotional exit from Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor. Three months ago, cameras were rolling when Rachel was rejected by Nick after spending the night in the Fantasy Suite. Despite her excitement over her new gig as ABC’s leading lady, she admits that she was heartbroken that she didn’t get Nick’s final rose.

What happened between Nick and Rachel that ended their relationship and is she truly ready to move on and meet 25 new guys as the next Bachelorette? Find out what Rachel has to say about her breakup with Nick as well as some intel about the filming schedule and premiere date for her season.

Warning: ABC has revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live last week that Rachel doesn’t win Nick’s final rose but there may be other Bachelor Season 21 spoilers ahead.

According to Reality Steve, Nick will visit Rachel’s hometown of Houston, Texas on Monday night’s episode (February 20) and she is one of three girls who gets a rose after their hometown date. That means Rachel moved on to the Fantasy Suite dates in Finland that were filmed back in November but that’s as far as she gets.

After spending the day with Nick and accepting a key to the Fantasy Suite, Rachel tells People magazine that she didn’t expect him to send her home after they spent the night together.

“I didn’t expect it,” Rachel tells People. “I didn’t think it would end that way for me.”

After getting the first impression rose on the season premiere, Rachel continued to be a top contender this season but apparently, the connection she had was Nick wasn’t worthy of his final rose.

Oddly enough, after his one-on-one date with Rachel earlier in the season, Nick wrote in his People blog that she took his breath away and it was “easy to be himself” around the 31-year-old Texas attorney.

Somehow, their connection faded or he simply had more feelings for one of the other two girls who made it to the final rose ceremony. Still, the breakup was hard on Rachel who states that although she was “pretty skeptical” about the Bachelor process, she was shocked at how much she liked him and explained that she could “feel the energy” between them.

The Fantasy Suite episode was filmed in November and will air on February 27. Fans will see an extremely heartbroken (and perhaps blindsided) Rachel make her exit after her overnight date with Nick.

She says that she was “definitely heartbroken over the situation” but during the months that have passed since she filmed her final episode, she has been able to move on from getting dumped on national television.

Time heals all,” Rachel tells People. “Since then, I’ve been able to get back into work and be with family and friends, I’ve moved on from it. My biggest thing is, I just want Nick to be happy. If he’s found that with someone else, then that makes me happy too.”

Fans will see Rachel make an appearance on the upcoming The Bachelor: Women Tell All special that airs at 8 p.m. ET on March 6 where it’s likely that she will face Nick for the first time since he sent her home.

Expect their reunion to be a friendly one. Nick tweeted his congratulations to Rachel when she was announced as the Season 21 Bachelorette and now that she’s come to terms with their breakup, there is no doubt that fans will see Nick cheering her on via Twitter during her season.

“My heart is full of joy for you Rachel. Congrats!! You will be one hell of a Bachelorette!! Beauty & class.. you have it all!!” Nick tweeted last week. “No one better to show Bachelor Nation, & the world, the beauty of embracing diversity! So excited for you Rachel!”

So, when will fans get to see Rachel greet 25 (or more) eligible men at the Bachelor mansion? During an interview with Good Morning America‘s Michael Strahan (video below), Rachel revealed that filming for her season begins in about two weeks, so she has some busy weeks ahead as she prepares to make the transition from full-time attorney to reality TV star.

The Bachelorette starring Rachel Lindsay premieres on May 22, 2017, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

