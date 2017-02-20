Top 3 Android Flagships For 2017 That Are Not The Galaxy S8 Or Note 8

Some of the most formidable Android flagships are set to be released this year, with devices such as the Galaxy S8 expected to enter the market within the next couple of months. While most of the attention is currently focused on Samsung’s premium S and Note series, there are a number of powerful and noteworthy Android phones that are set for a 2017 release as well. Apart from being formidable devices, these three could prove to be even better than Samsung’s 2017 flagships. Here is a brief look at each of them.

HTC 11

HTC has been making excellent smartphones for years, and while its devices have enjoyed moderate success, the company’s devices have not really reached the level of prominence that Samsung’s S and Note series have enjoyed. Last year’s flagship from the smartphone maker, the HTC 10, was received warmly by consumers and critics alike, but it ultimately fell short of being a capable rival for the Galaxy S7 and even the ill-fated Note 7.

Things appear to be different with the HTC 11, however. While the final specs of the device have not been revealed by the smartphone maker, rumors point to a smartphone that is designed with a metal and glass frame, an edge-to-edge screen, a 5.5-inch QHD display with a secondary screen, a Snapdragon 835 chip and a whopping 8GB of RAM, according to a TechRadar report. These are expected to be paired with a hefty 256GB of internal storage and an equally impressive 3,700mAh battery.

Google Pixel 2

One of the things that Android flagships usually struggle with is the optimization of their mobile operating systems. This has been a problem with Samsung’s flagships for a while, with the tech giant’s TouchWiz being arguably one of the most disliked Android skins in the market. This problem, of course, does not exist with the Google Pixel 2, a smartphone that is created from the ground up by the search giant itself.

Rumors about the Google Pixel 2 have been very encouraging, with speculations stating that the upcoming flagship device would feature a 4K screen, Quick Charge 4.0, a water-resistant body, a Snapdragon 835 SoC and 6GB of RAM, according to Trusted Reviews. This, coupled with a killer camera and Android O out of the box, would most likely give both the Galaxy S8 and the Note 8 a run for their money.

OnePlus 4/OnePlus 5

While it is still not certain if the upcoming smartphone would be called the OnePlus 4/OnePlus 5, speculations are high that the next flagship from the upstart smartphone manufacturer would be nothing short of a monster, according to PC Advisor. The device’s official specs have not been released as of date, but rumors are high that the OnePlus 4/OnePlus 5 would feature a Snapdragon 835, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, a unique mobile camera with AR capabilities and upgraded Dash Charge technology.

What really sets the OnePlus 4/OnePlus 5 apart, however, is its price. While its specs are nothing short of flagship-worthy, the device is expected to enter the market with a sub-$500 asking price. If these rumors prove accurate, the OnePlus 4/OnePlus 5 would be just a fraction of the price of its rivals, while offering the same, and possibly even better performance. If there is a smartphone that is the dark horse of 2017, it would be the upstart smartphone maker’s upcoming flagship.

The smartphone industry is set to debut some of the most impressive flagship handsets this 2017. With the Android operating system continuing as the OS of choice for the majority of manufacturers, the competition among devices with the same mobile operating system is expected to heat up. While the Galaxy S8 and the Note 8 are expected to dominate the Android scene this 2017, there is a chance that the devices might meet some pretty big challenges with a number of formidable competitors.

[Featured Image by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images]