‘WWE Raw’ Preview: Braun Strowman Vs. Big Show Before Roman Reigns At ‘Fastlane’

If the WWE rumors are true that Roman Reigns is facing The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33, then Roman’s match against Braun Strowman at WWE Fastlane 2017 could be the most important match at the Monday Night Raw-exclusive PPV on March 5. WWE has kept talk about The Undertaker and WrestleMania fairly hushed as of late, which means the rumored match against Reigns might not be happening. But it’s clear that WWE has big plans for Braun Strowman, so Big Show likely won’t cause much of a problem in this week’s Raw main event, unless Roman Reigns decides to insert himself into the match.

In the red brand’s Women’s Division, four-time former champion Charlotte Flair has been calling out Bayley for the assist she received from Sasha Banks in their title match in the main event of last week’s Monday Night Raw. While Sasha only came out to watch Bayley’s back after Dana Brooke made her presence felt on behalf of her mentor, it’s unclear exactly how The Boss will figure into the feud going forward, especially considering the rivalry she just recently developed with Nia Jax.

If Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker is truly happening at WrestleMania 33, then that leaves a lot of questions about Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman at WWE Fastlane 2017. If Reigns is being pushed as a face headed into a match against Taker at Mania, then a clean win over Strowman at Fastlane makes sense for Roman — although it makes little sense for Braun, who has received a huge heel push over the last few weeks. If the WWE plans on turning Roman Reigns heel before WrestleMania, however, the conclusion of Reigns vs. Strowman at Fastlane could go any number of directions.

In addition to all of that, this week’s Monday Night Raw will certainly answer some of the questions that were brought up when Universal Champion Kevin Owens attacked Jeri-KO partner (and supposed best friend) Chris Jericho during last week’s “Festival of Friendship.” If Kevin Owens defeats Goldberg at WWE Fastlane 2017, will Owens vs. Y2J get booked for Mania as a title vs. title match, like Hulk Hogan vs. Ultimate Warrior at WrestleMania 6? Or will Goldberg walk out of Fastlane as the new Universal Champion, taking the title with him to WM33 for his main event match against Brock Lesnar?

The February 20 episode of Monday Night Raw airs live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. The three-hour flagship program will air live on the USA Network beginning at 8/7c.

Updated WWE Fastlane 2017 Card

Kevin Owens (c) vs. Goldberg — WWE Universal Championship Match

Neville (c) vs. Jack Gallagher — WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

Samoa Joe vs. Sami Zayn (unconfirmed)

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Bayley vs. Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks — Raw Women’s Championship Fatal 4-Way Match (unconfirmed)

Gallows & Anderson (c) vs. Cesaro & Sheamus vs. Enzo & Big Cass — Raw Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match (unconfirmed)

Chris Jericho (c) vs. TBD — United States Championship Match (unconfirmed)

WWE Fastlane 2017 will be the next PPV featuring stars from Monday Night Raw. Prior to this week's episode of WWE Raw, just three matches had been confirmed for the March PPV. Fastlane 2017 will air live on Sunday, March 5 from the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

