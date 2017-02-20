‘Bachelor’ Spoilers: Nick Viall’s Rumored Fiancee Cries During Hometown Date

Bachelor spoilers have been abundant since Nick Viall began his journey to find love on national television. If you have fallen victim to this season’s spoilers, you probably know who Nick Viall chooses to propose to after dating several women for just a few weeks. Now, new details on what happens between Nick and his supposed season pick have been revealed.

Viall seems to have a great connection with a few women who are still in the running to win his heart. What you’ll see in the coming weeks is Nick falling harder for certain women and losing interest in others. Nick is going to take Vanessa, Corinne, Rachel, and Raven to their hometowns to meet their families. According to Reality Steve, Nick will send the season’s villain, Corinne, home after meeting her family.

Bachelor spoilers indicate that Nick Viall ends up falling in love with Vanessa Grimaldi and she’s the woman who accepts his marriage proposal when all is said and done. During Hometown Dates, however, something happens between Nick and Vanessa — and she ends up breaking down, according to Life & Style Magazine.

“I’m very excited to see how — and what — my family’s gonna think of Nick and I’m just as excited to see how Nick is gonna react to a room filled with 15 loud Italian people. I hope Nick is going to be able to handle all this, it is a lot,” Vanessa says before bringing Nick to her home in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

According to the report, Vanessa gets really emotional when talking about how hard the competition aspect of the show is becoming. The 29-year-old has played it pretty cool thus far and seems to be flying under the drama radar, but Life & Style seems to suggest that she will have a hard time once Nick meets her family — and that’s fairly understandable.

Bachelor spoilers revealed Nick Viall’s choice before the season really got going. Although there has been some chatter about Reality Steve being wrong, it is clear that the Bachelor-spoiler-extraordinaire has a great source and, based on what fans of the show have seen so far, Vanessa does seem like the best option for Nick.

Obviously, Nick is not going to choose Corinne in the end. Rachel Lindsay has already been announced of the next Bachelorette. That leaves Vanessa and Raven. According to Reality Steve, the show will come down to Raven and Vanessa. Fans will get to see both of these relationships develop in depth over the next couple of weeks.

And, in case you’re wondering, Reality Steve has already said that he doesn’t think that Nick and Vanessa will end up getting married. From the very first Nick Viall Bachelor spoilers post he penned, he was fairly certain that the two were having issues.

“Already not hearing good things about the final couple, and I think where they are in life and location is playing a major role. However, despite everything that Nick claims, he did this season to strictly promote his career. No different than any other lead. He’s been taking acting classes in LA for a while now, so if Vanessa is even considering this relationship to be serious, she’s gonna have to move to LA for this to work. And I’m hearing she does not want to leave Canada. Sorry, but Nick is not moving to Canada. Nor is he moving back to Chicago. That’s not what he wants.”

Fans will get a better sense of how Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi are doing on the After The Final Rose special that will air after the Bachelor finale.

[Featured Image via ABC]