Christina And Tarek El Moussa: Divorce Aftermath, Explosive Outbursts And More

Although Christina and Tarek El Moussa are committed to continuing their popular HGTV series Flip or Flop, rumors have been circulating that their relationship has been increasingly more explosive since they filed for divorce recently.

It is well known that their behavior together on set was less than amiable; some have said their relationship was explosive, even before the divorce was filed. Now that Christina and Tarek are each seeing other people, it would seem that they would be less willing to work with each other.

However, Christina and Tarek are quoted saying about their divorce, “During the process, we are committed to our kids and being the best parents we can be. We will continue to work through this process civilly and cooperatively, and plan to continue our professional life together,” according to People Magazine.

In an effort to keep the peace, Tarek El Moussa recently posted a photo on Instagram of himself holding his children saying, “On #set today with my #loves!!:I love creating #memories on camera together.. many many #years from now we will sit with our #grandkids and binge watch #fliporflop!! So #lucky to do what we do! Just LOVE them.”

On #set today with my #loves!!:I love creating #memories on camera together.. many many #years from now we will sit with our #grandkids and binge watch #fliporflop!! So #lucky to do what we do! Just LOVE them❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on Feb 17, 2017 at 2:11pm PST

Since pictures have surfaced of Christina El Moussa and Gary Anderson, the El Moussas home contractor, Tarek is reportedly furious. According to Hollywood Life, “Tarek is shocked and betrayed that his ex Christina is in an ongoing relationship with Gary, someone Tarek trusted,” additionally stating that their home contractor Gary Anderson is “backstabbing” and Tarek El Moussa “no longer trusts the guy.”

Although some thought that their relationship on camera would improve after their divorce was decided, matters seem to have have only gotten worse. The couple has every incentive to stay motivated to keep filming the home improvement show Flip or Flop, but if they can’t settle their differences on set, filming could be too difficult for producers.

In a recent Instagram post, however, Christina says “I’ve never met a group of more positive, fun-loving, funny… all around amazing guys… filming 7 seasons of #FlipOrFlop has been a breeze because of them. I ❤️ each and every one of you.”

I've never met a group of more positive, fun-loving, funny… all around amazing guys… filming 7 seasons of #FlipOrFlop has been a breeze because of them. I ❤️ each and every one of you. @hgtv A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Feb 15, 2017 at 2:56pm PST

Since Christina and Tarek are business partners in Flip or Flop, they want to be able to keep filming until they could possibly be approached to each do a home improvement show on their own. The main appeal of their HGTV show, and what makes it unique, is that their house flipping process is done as a ‘happily married couple.’ If the couple is no longer married, can the show continue with the same appeal?

HGTV has told fans of the popular home improvement TV show that the show will continue even after the El Moussas divorce. “We admire and appreciate Tarek and Christina’s great work on Flip or Flop,” HGTV stated according to People Magazine. “When it comes to matters related to their own family, we respect their privacy and honor any decision that works best for them and their children.”

While their cooperation for the betterment of the show and their livelihood seems intuitive, it is also rumored that HGTV had threatened to sue Christina and Tarek El Moussa if they breached their contract. Sounds like Christina and Tarek are not the only ones interested in making sure that Flip or Flop continues showing on the home improvement network.

According to InTouch Weekly, a network source is quoted saying about the El Moussas divorce, “This is getting really ugly. HGTV is livid with Tarek and Christina. Flip or Flop just won’t be the same if they’re not together, so execs desperately want them to reunite to save the show. If they can’t do that, the network wants to make it seem like they’re getting along, at least until their contract is over. They were given an ultimatum: Either finish out your contracts or we’ll take you to court [for breach of contract]. The network basically said, ‘You guys need to work together, be seen together as a family, walk down the street together.'”

[Featured Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images]