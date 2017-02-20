Kim Kardashian Robbery Crime Scene Photos: Kim Bound And Gagged On Hotel Bed

Photos of Kim Kardashian’s robbery have been released, showing how the suspects bound and gagged the reality television star in a Paris hotel room before making off with millions of dollars worth of jewelry.

Kardashian was robbed in a violent attack back in October, with the robbers tying up Kardashian on a bed while holding her at gunpoint. Details about the attack had been trickling out over the course of the last few weeks, a brutal robbery that reportedly left the very media-friendly Kardashian shell shocked and afraid to appear in public.

Now photos from Kim Kardashian’s robbery crime scene have been released, showing how the attackers bound her using tape and gagged her mouth so she could not scream. A series of photos hit French media over the weekend, showing the trashed hotel room after the robbery.

See photos from Kim Kardashian's Paris robbery crime scene: https://t.co/OtKuHDnZCM pic.twitter.com/eeNYENphOa — Us Weekly (@usweekly) February 19, 2017

“France’s F1 News released the photos, with coverage from TMZ. They show Kardashian’s hotel bathroom, bedroom, the tape that was used to bind her and what appears to be a gag,” Billboard reported. “Surveillance video of several of the alleged robbers has also been released, showing the suspected meeting at a cafe multiple times after the robbery.”

Kim Kardashian Robbery Crime Scene Pics Surface (PHOTO GALLERY) https://t.co/MLX3CiqvYA — TMZ (@TMZ) February 19, 2017

The Kim Kardashian crime scene photos made their way across the internet, with coverage from celebrity news outlets both in the United States and abroad.

While Kim is often in the center of manufactured drama for her reality show, the robbery was some real-life international drama. The robbery itself was estimated to be $10 million, with the robbers violently forcing their way into her hotel room.

The hotel security guard, a man identified as Abdulrahman, told the Mail Online that he tried to confront the armed robbers as they held Kim Kardashian at gunpoint.

“I went up to the apartment with the robbers. I was tied up in the first minutes, with handcuffs,” he told the outlet. “I was in the room of Kim Kardashian. One was attacking her, the second one was with me. I saw Kim being pulled out of bed.”

The report went on to add details of the violent nature of Kim Kardashian’s robbery, with the security guard noting that the reality television star was manhandled by the armed robbers.

“The PhD student, who works part-time as a security guard to fund his studies, revealed how he desperately tried to throw the robbers off the scent by claiming not to know who Kim was, then was marched to her door ‘by the scruff of his neck’ and forced to open it with a spare key from the front desk. He watched in horror as the star said she only had a small amount in cash to give them.”

The man added that he tried to comfort Kim as the robbery played out.

“One of the gang kept telling her to shut up. I put my hand on her shoulder and told her to be calm,” he said. “I said, you have to be silent, you know. She sat down on the bed. She asked me, are we going to die? I said, I don’t know, how can I know?”

The robbery was reportedly quite traumatic for Kim, who was naked underneath a robe during the course of the room invasion. When Kim began to scream, the robbers reportedly gagged her mouth to keep her quiet.

Officials in France have arrested a total of 10 suspects in Kardashian’s robbery.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]