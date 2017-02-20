Will One Direction Be At The Brit Awards 2017? ‘Reunion’ Wanted By Fans

One Direction fans have been sad and lonely since their favorite band went on vacation in 2016, but is it possible that they will be at the Brit Awards in 2017? Even more tantalizing, will One Direction possibly surprise fans by doing a reunion performance?

For the past five years, One Direction has swept awards shows across the world. Nevertheless, in their home country of the U.K., winning the Brit Awards has been a special nod to how important their fellow countrymen find their music.

However, since One Direction is on vacation, it is entirely possible that they will not win a single Brit Award in 2017 for the first time in their successful careers.

What was predicted as more likely is that individual members of One Direction will win a Brit Award.

Naturally, Zayn Malik is already ahead of the solo music game with his album Mind of Mine as well as individual songs or collaborations. This means Zayn Malik’s chances of winning an award at the Brit Awards are very likely in 2017.

It was also speculated by fans that One Direction’s Niall Horan might be in the running for an award from the 2017 Brit Awards because of his song “This Town.”

Interestingly, at the Brit Awards 2017 website, there are a list of nominees — and Niall Horan is not listed for “This Town.”

Instead, Zayn Malik is listed twice; once of for Best British Single for “Pillowtalk” and the other for Best British Artist for “Pillowtalk.” Competing with Zayn Malik for Best British Artist Video is One Direction’s “History.”

Regardless, there are also predictions about their possible presence at the upcoming February 22, 2017 Brit Awards ceremony. For example, some fans wonder on Twitter if One Direction might “reunite” in some fashion.

Although they only have one song in the nominations and they are technically on vacation — they were nominated for a 2017 Brit Award, and this means they are invited to attend the ceremony.

The idea that One Direction could show up as audience members for the 2017 Brit Awards has 1D fans in full dream-out-loud mode, and Twitter has plenty of approvals for any potential for a One Direction reunion song.

If One Direction played at the 2017 Brit Awards, it would certainly be a surprise to the organizers. For example, on their award ceremony webpage for the 2017 Brit Awards, there is no mention of Zayn Malik, One Direction, or any of the individual members.

Alternatively, if One Direction is a surprise guest at the 2017 Brit Awards for a performance, it would likely become a viral video that thirsty fans will cherish for the rest of the year.

In addition to the dream of having One Direction getting on stage to perform, individual members could also be in the audience for the 2017 Brit Awards to cheer on their friends.

Sadly, Zayn Malik might find that the 2017 Brit Awards are not awkward because of his potential interactions with his ex-band mates in One Direction.

Instead, although she is currently on tour in America with her band Little Mix, it is highly likely that Zayn Malik’s ex-fiance, Perrie Edwards, will attend the 2017 Brit Awards because she has been nominated.

Worse, Little Mix and Zayn Malik are both competing in the same category in 2017 for Best British Single.

At the 2016 Brit Awards, Little Mix fans did not have to expect Zayn Malik and Perrie Edwards to interact because his solo music career had not taken off in order to meet the Brit Awards’ criteria for nomination.

This could have been an especially awkward moment because Little Mix performed “Black Magic” at the 2016 Brit Awards ceremony.

Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards was engaged to Zayn Malik while he was still with One Direction, but the couple broke up soon after he left One Direction in March 2015.

Since that time, Zayn Malik and Perrie Edwards fans have speculated that their new music contains references to their failed relationship.

[Feature Image by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images]