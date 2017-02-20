‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Chloe & Nicole’s Battle Rages On, Baby In Crisis?

Days Of Our Lives fans are waiting to see if Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) or Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) will get custody of baby Holly. Even though the decision has not aired on NBC yet, many viewers already know who will get to take the child home. However, that is not the end of the baby battle on the long-running soap opera. Chloe will make a shocking announcement to Brady Black (Eric Martsolf). Then, spoilers for the next few weeks reveal that the little girl could end up in a crisis situation if Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry) continues with his devious plan.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is going to happen on the NBC soap opera during the next few weeks.

This week on Days Of Our Lives, Chloe Lane will win custody of baby Holly. Naturally, Nicole Walker is devastated. After Belle (Martha Madison) and Chloe leave with the little girl, Nicole goes to see Deimos. When she finds out that his reign of terror has not slowed down, she breaks up with him.

DOOL spoilers reveal that Brady Black will ask Chloe once again to give the child to the biological mother. However, she says no, just like she has before. Then, she announces that she is moving Parker and Holly to New York. What is worse is that they are planning on leaving that night. Brady wants Nicole to say goodbye to her child, but Chloe won’t allow it.

Those that thought this was the end of the baby story are wrong. According to She Knows, Deimos Kiriakis will continue to think up ways to get Holly. In the next few weeks, he will come up with a plan to kidnap the little girl. This will happen on March 1, 2017.

Not much else about the storyline has been revealed. It isn’t known if Deimos will successfully abduct Nicole’s baby or if his plan will fail. Before, it was believed that Deimos wouldn’t hurt a child. However, his desperation to win back Nicole and give her a child will have him do just about anything. There is no telling what could go wrong if Holly is kidnapped on Days Of Our Lives.

There is speculation that Nicole could end up getting her baby even though Chloe won custody. In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, executive producer Ken Corday spoke about the new head writer. He mentioned that more scenes would be given to Brady, Nicole, and Chloe. Currently, Nadia Bjorlin’s character on Days Of Our Lives is planning on moving to New York. Does that mean she will stay in Salem or leave and then come back for some reason? If so, will Nicole eventually get her child? Or will the two women strike a deal and try to co-parent baby Holly?

Recently, SoapCentral reported that Vincent Irizarry is leaving Days Of Our Lives. Some are claiming that he was fired, while others say the actor decided to leave at the end of his contract. It is not known which is true since Irizarry and DOOL have not issued a statement. He is a talented actor and even though Deimos Kiriakis is no good for Nicole, he makes a great villain.

What do you think of the theory that Nicole Walker could eventually get Holly? Will Chloe Lane stay in Salem or return later this year? Will Deimos’ plan to kidnap the little girl bring the two women together? How will this storyline work out so Days Of Our Lives fans can finally see a happy ending for Nicole?

[Featured Image by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Days Of Our Lives]