‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Julian Scrambles, Anna Battles, And Nelle Schemes

The week of February 20 will be a wild one according to the latest General Hospital spoilers. Olivia is determined to exact revenge and Julian is in a tough spot. Nelle’s schemes may be on the verge of backfiring on her and the Quartermaine family has come up with a plan to save GH. Anna is seriously ill and viewers are anxious to see where things are headed next.

According to GH teasers from SheKnows Soaps, Kimberly McCullough returns as Robin Scorpio during Monday’s show. Griffin had called her to let her know about Anna’s illness and Robin doesn’t waste any time in returning to Port Charles.

Jason and Sam continue to dig into trying to figure out the identity of the mysterious woman who met with Julian and seems connected to Morgan’s supposed death and Olivia has been keeping close tabs on this situation. Julian rattled Alexis by giving her a key to a safe deposit box and telling her that it contained a letter and his will, and General Hospital spoilers reveal that he’ll make a huge mistake of some sort during Monday’s show.

Soap Central indicates that Julian will face some pushback from someone and he’ll have a covert meeting, but all of his scrambling may be for nothing. He’ll face off with Jason during Tuesday’s show and on Wednesday, things seem to take a turn that will leave him shaken. GH teasers also detail that Laura will somehow become connected to his schemes as he uses her to try to get things in place as he needs and it is clear that he’ll be going to great lengths to try to stop his sister.

Liv will set her sights on a new target in the days ahead and the buzz has been that she’ll kidnap Sam soon. As all of this chaos plays out between those two Jerome siblings, Ava will be scrambling and getting desperate to save herself in the midst of her arrest and being framed for Morgan’s murder. On other fronts in Port Charles, Ned will make a bold move and he’ll connect with Dante for some advice. It seems that he’ll decide to propose to Olivia as he’s anxious for her to know just how much she means to him.

Tracy will be riding high now that there’s a new plan to save GH and there is trouble on the way for Finn and Hayden. At one point, Hayden will look to Griffin for some answers, and Finn will do his best to push Hayden away from him. GH teasers note that viewers will see more interaction between Jordan and Curtis as the sparks continue to fly and Felicia and Bobbie will be connecting as they try to uncover the truth about Nelle.

Michael and Nelle will be spending quite a bit of time together in the coming week, but General Hospital spoilers indicate that she will once again try to push him away. Just what is the secret Nelle has been keeping about her past and how will it finally come to light? As Nelle’s scheming continues, an oblivious Carly will start planning a romantic getaway with Sonny.

Nina will take the initiative to deal with something in the days ahead, but it seems that she will end up regretting whatever it is that she does. In addition, GH teasers reveal that Valentin will be causing Anna some distress as he seems perhaps too supportive. She is facing a potentially deadly health crisis and she’ll continue to be quite perplexed about Valentin and the past they share.

GH teasers hint that Jason will connect with someone from his past and soon Jason and Curtis will put together a shocker of some sort to reveal. Will they finally piece everything together and realize that Olivia Jerome is their mystery woman, and can they piece this all together before Sam and her baby are put in grave danger?

Will Bobbie and Felicia be successful in busting Nelle on her schemes and why exactly is she so determined to destroy Carly? Will Ned soon be tying the knot again and will Julian be able to stop his deranged sister and keep his family safe? General Hospital spoilers tease that the week of February 20 will be jam-packed with action and fans cannot wait to see how all of the drama plays out.

[Featured image by Michael Buckner/Getty Images]