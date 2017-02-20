‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7 Spoilers: What Does Big Clue Mean For Sansa’s Future?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 7.

During an interview with Hey U Guys, Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner potentially confirmed that her character, Sansa Stark, would survive Season 7, making it to Season 8. It is not an entirely unexpected revelation for Sansa’s future. Many have believed the resourceful Stark would play into Game of Thrones‘ endgame.

While Turner has pretty much confirmed Sansa survives Season 7, she does not state, Sansa will make it to the last episode of Season 8. Game of Thrones fans only know that she will likely survive the seven episodes of Season 7. What could Season 8 hold for Sansa’s future? Here are some theories on the possibilities.

Sansa could become a queen, after all.

Sansa has been being groomed to be a queen, since Game of Thrones began. Her arranged marriage to teen king, Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson) had at one point, assured it. Then, as we all know, that fell apart.

She then married Joffrey’s uncle, Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), only to have to flee King’s Landing to avoid getting caught in the crossfire of Joffrey’s assassination, and the prosecution of the perpetrator. Whether, or not, Sansa’s marriage to Tyrion still stands legally, is up in the air.

After fleeing King’s Landing, Sansa got remarried to the evil, Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon). That marriage was treated as being legal binding. When Season 6 ended, Sansa was a widow. Thanks to the outcome of the battle for Winterfell, and Ramsay’s hounds.

Afterwards, Sansa expected to be declared the head of House Stark, and the leader of the North. To her, and apparently Littlefinger’s, surprise, the Northern Houses chose to name Jon Snow (Kit Harington), the King in the North, instead.

How close is Sansa to being a queen in Season 7?

When Season 6 ends and Season 7 begins, Sansa will be the sister of a king. So how could Sansa become a queen? Side stepping the disturbing idea of a Jon Snow/Sansa marriage, there is another way. If Sansa’s marriage to Tyrion is eventually reinstated, and it turns out the fan theory that Tyrion is a secret Targaryen is true, then he could theoretically be legitimized, and declared king.

That would make Sansa his queen consort. This is the role, Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen) revealed he wanted Sansa to play in the Season 6 finale, with him as the King of the Seven Kingdoms.

'Game Of Thrones' Season 7 Theories: Has 'Dark Sansa' Already Arrived and Betrayed Jon Snow? – The Inquisitr https://t.co/wcI8VJfPEM pic.twitter.com/l0t81DqtJz — Game of Thrones7 (@GThrones7) December 29, 2016

Could Sansa be a queen, sans the consort part?

Anything is possible on Game of Thrones. Given that the Northern Houses wanted Jon Snow to lead them, over her, it seems a far off possibility. Then again, if Jon Snow’s true parental origins are revealed that would weaken his blood ties to lead House Stark. As it turns out, he is not Ned Stark’s illegitimate son, as everyone believed when they voted for him as King in the North. Jon is actually Ned’s nephew, the son of Ned’s sister Lyanna.

If Jon steps aside as King in the North, to theoretically become the King of the Seven Kingdoms, Sansa would still not be next in line. That would be Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead-Wright), as Sansa explained to Jon in Season 6, Episode 9 (“The Battle of the Bastards”). Sansa’s best shot at sitting on a throne would be through Tyrion. As the Inquisitr previously theorized, Sansa’s destiny as a queen could be a part of Cersei’s prophecy.

Does Sansa even want to be queen?

During her conversation in the Godswood with Littlefinger in the Season 6 finale, Sansa asserted she was over her girlhood aspirations. However, her lack of giving Jon any of the credit for the Starks’ victory over House Bolton, and winning back Winterfell, leads one to draw another conclusion.

As does her mixed expressions when it became clear the tide was turning against her being declared the Queen in the North. As the Inquisitr previously pointed out, the possibilities of “Dark Sansa” arriving on Game of Thrones, are palpable.

Sansa is ambitious, and cunning, as she proved when she withheld crucial military information before the battle for Winterfell. She held back from Jon for a reason. Not trusting her brother, and the former Lord Commander of the Night’s Watch, does not add up. Jon clearly deserved to be trusted with the information.

Not only was he in charge, he was fighting in the battle himself. If she withheld it, with the dark hope Jon would fall in the battle, clearing the path to her gaining the Northern throne, then she could be up to her neck in betrayal in Season 7, and 8.

If she was not hoping to cause Jon’s death, and just wanted him to lose his military support in the battle, then she largely succeeded. Although, it did not lead to her succeeding in her potential long game; being named the Queen of the North.

'Game Of Thrones' Season 7: Major Sansa Stark Fan Theory Squashed [Spoilers] – The Inquisitr https://t.co/icFcjr8Uw7 #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/yOBb8NRXrO — Game of Thrones (@gameofthronestv) November 28, 2016

Will Sansa support Jon, or betray him in Season 7?

A lot of Sansa’s story in Season 7, and Season 8, depends on how things go down with her brother. While many have speculated that she will betray Jon Snow, she could surprise everyone by sticking with him. According to the alleged Game of Thrones Season 7 plot leak that was originally posted on Reddit by user ‘awayforthelads,’ and later recompiled by ‘maureencreates,’ there is no indication Sansa will betray Jon Snow in Season 7. That is if you believe the alleged leak. Plus, Sansa’s loyalties could shift in Season 8.

Sansa’s Season 7 fate could end on a cliffhanger.

Sophie Turner’s confirmation that she will be a part of filming for Season 8, does not confirm Sansa will survive Game of Thrones‘ last season, or necessarily the events of Season 7. Season 7 could theoretically end with Sansa’s life hanging in the balance, in a cliffhanger like Jon Snow’s in Season 5.

During an interview with Timeout London, Sophie Turner’s Game of Thrones co-star Maisie Williams who plays Sansa Stark’s sister Arya; teased that Game of Thrones Season 7 would end with “a huge cliffhanger.” As the Inquisitr previously speculated, that cliffhanger could be any number of things, including a potential happening that would feasibly threaten the lives of Sansa Stark, and those in the North. Sansa’s Season 7 fate might be definite, but whether those events have a ripple effect that endanger her in Season 8, remains unknown.

If Sansa were to die, in a White Walker related event, it would add a scale of human carnage by the White Walkers that would serve as a major rallying cry for the Starks, and the rest of humanity. While Jon Snow has warned of the threat of the White Walkers, he has never lost a family member to them, although Hodor’s death does mark a close personal casualty to the Stark family.

If Sansa, or any of the Stark siblings lost their lives to the White Walkers, that would be a huge incentive for the rest of Westeros to join Jon Snow in his fight against the White Walkers. They would not be able to dispute the danger, any more. Like winter, Game of Thrones has been teasing the threat of the White Walkers since Season 1, and the death of Sansa Stark, would make that notion hit home.

Just as Ned Stark’s death served as the catalyst for everything that House Stark has done since, Sansa’s death could serve as the cause that brings everyone together to fight the White Walkers in Game of Thrones Season 8. Remember, as Winter is Coming previously reported, George R.R. Martin’s original outline for A Song of Fire and Ice, did not include Sansa as one of the survivors of the series. Is that a major clue, as well?

Find out how Sansa’s future plays out when Game of Thrones Season 7 premieres on HBO, this summer.

[Featured Image by HBO]