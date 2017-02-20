Samuel L. Jackson Is Annoyed At Marvel For Leaving Him Out Of ‘Black Panther’

Samuel L. Jackson has been a stalwart of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since it began in 2008. Of course, the Academy Award nominated actor’s first performance as Nick Fury consisted of just one scene right at the end of Iron Man, but he has since gone on to make six more appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It had previously been confirmed that Samuel L. Jackson would reprise his role as Nick Fury in at least two more movies from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which had been confirmed as Avengers: Infinity War and its 2019 follow-up that’s still untitled.

But Samuel L. Jackson has now seemingly confirmed that he will actually be returning as Nick Fury in another film, too, as he teased to We Got This Covered that he’ll probably be starring in the origin story for Captain Marvel, too.

Yeah, I’d love to do a Nick Fury movie. I’m always open and game. But they got Infinity Wars, two movies to do there, and after that there’s Brie [Larson’s] movie Captain Marvel, which maybe [Nick] will be part of.

But Samuel L. Jackson believes that Nick Fury should be appearing in another film from the third phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That’s because the 68-year-old actor told Marvel that he should have been included in the cast for Black Panther. In fact, he still can’t quite figure out why he’s not going to star in the origin story for the superhero, even though Marvel Studios actually had a pretty good reason for Nick Fury’s absence.

Also, I asked them, ‘So you’re doing Black Panther and the only black character in the Marvel Universe is not showing up?’ And they’re like, ‘Nick Fury is not in Wakanda!’ How can he not know the other black superhero on the planet? How the hell does that work? But they just said, ‘No you’re not in that one.’

But while the above quote might lead some people to believe that the relationship between Samuel L. Jackson and the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become fractious, the actor has been such a vocal supporter of the studio and their output that he’s done more than enough to earn their trust.

As recently as September Samuel L. Jackson couldn’t help but have a sly dig at Marvel’s biggest rivals the DC Extended Universe when he sat down to talk with Collider about his role in Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children.

After the topic of discussion turned to the amount of comic book and superhero movies that are either currently in development or are due to be released, Samuel L Jackson insisted that there was plenty of room to go around, but only if the films themselves are good enough.

I think there’s room for everyone to exist out here. The fact that it’s not working or doesn’t work, or people want a specific thing, that’s what makes the movies the movies and audiences audiences. Hopefully (DC) will make one of those movies one of these days and it’ll be as big as a Marvel movie.

After the success of both Captain America: Civil War and Doctor Strange in 2016, which were the first installments to the third phase of the MCU, there’s plenty of expectations for the likes of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Thor: Ragnarok, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, Ant-Man And The Wasp, Captain Marvel, and the still untitled fourth Avengers film.

Those of you wanting to see Samuel L. Jackson outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be able to do so in Kong: Skull Island, The Hitman’s Bodyguard, Unicorn Store, The Incredibles 2, and Blazing Samurai all of which will be released before the Avengers films.

